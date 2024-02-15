Jay Johnson reveals the Tigers opening weekend rotation
We're just one day away from opening day in college baseball and LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson just announced the Tigers weekend rotation.
On Wednesday, we talked with Coach Johnson about opening weekend, and the first question he was asked was about the starting pitching rotation. He said that Thatcher Hurd will throw on Friday and Luke Holman will throw Saturday, but with games on Sunday and Monday, it was too early to make a decision for the final two games of the weekend.
So, what we've been predicting for a while now has come true. Thatcher Hurd, the man who threw 6.0 innings and allowed just two runs on two hits while striking out seven batters in game three of the College World Series, is going to be the Tigers Friday starter.
Johnson elaborated on the decision to make Hurd the starter and talked about what he brings to the mound as a pitcher.
Luke Holman, the transfer from Alabama who was one of the best pitchers in the SEC last year, is set to start the Tigers game on Saturday against Central Arkansas.
Johnson has raved about Holman all offseason, and he finally got to name him a starter in the weekend rotation. On Wednesday, Johnson talked about why they brought him in through the transfer portal and what he can bring to the table for them this season.
We were expecting to at least hear who the Sunday starter was going to be, but it seems there's a bit of uncertainty there. Gage Jump, the UCLA transfer, was expected to get the start, and he still could, but they've been careful with how much they've used him in the fall and spring.
Johnson said they prepare their players in different ways, and when a guy is coming off Tommy John surgery, you can't be too careful. He said they're preparing him for this season in the best way they can.
So there you have it. We know the Friday and Saturday starters, but we'll have to wait and see who will start Sunday and Monday.
If I had to guess, if Jump is healthy, he'll start Sunday and Nate Ackenhausen will start Monday. If Jump isn't healthy, I'd guess Ackenhausen will start Sunday and Griffin Herring will start Monday.
Either way, whoever ends up starting, it should be a great opening weekend that will tell us a lot about this newly built LSU squad.
