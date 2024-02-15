We're just one day away from opening day in college baseball and LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson just announced the Tigers weekend rotation. On Wednesday, we talked with Coach Johnson about opening weekend, and the first question he was asked was about the starting pitching rotation. He said that Thatcher Hurd will throw on Friday and Luke Holman will throw Saturday, but with games on Sunday and Monday, it was too early to make a decision for the final two games of the weekend.

"[Thatcher] Hurd will throw Friday, Holman will throw Saturday, then we'll play it by ear from there. Four games is just too much to get through before the first two games." — Jay Johnson

So, what we've been predicting for a while now has come true. Thatcher Hurd, the man who threw 6.0 innings and allowed just two runs on two hits while striking out seven batters in game three of the College World Series, is going to be the Tigers Friday starter. Johnson elaborated on the decision to make Hurd the starter and talked about what he brings to the mound as a pitcher.

"I think if you look at the improvement from the end of last season, really mid May through the College World Series, [Hurd] showed pitch ability, ability to manage the game. If you're going to pitch on any Friday, and it just so happens to be this Friday, the expectation is that you're going to give your team a quality start and a chance to win, and I think he has the mental disposition to do that. He proved that time and again at the end of last season." — Jay Johnson

Luke Holman, the transfer from Alabama who was one of the best pitchers in the SEC last year, is set to start the Tigers game on Saturday against Central Arkansas. Johnson has raved about Holman all offseason, and he finally got to name him a starter in the weekend rotation. On Wednesday, Johnson talked about why they brought him in through the transfer portal and what he can bring to the table for them this season.

"I love Luke [Holman]. As we were preparing to play them last year, watching the previous few outings, just looking at what he does in terms of flood the strike zone with multiple pitches, he's a great athlete, he fields well at the position, he's got a low heartbeat, he can strike people out, he can get weak contact. He's just such a key part of what we're doing. He's pitched well the last couple of weeks and he's just been what I thought he would be." — Jay Johnson

We were expecting to at least hear who the Sunday starter was going to be, but it seems there's a bit of uncertainty there. Gage Jump, the UCLA transfer, was expected to get the start, and he still could, but they've been careful with how much they've used him in the fall and spring. Johnson said they prepare their players in different ways, and when a guy is coming off Tommy John surgery, you can't be too careful. He said they're preparing him for this season in the best way they can.

"We get players ready for the season in different ways sometimes, and that's what we're doing [with Gage Jump]. Coming off the history, we're always going to take care of the players and that's what we're doing right now. He'll be just fine." — Gage Jump