Jay Johnson talks about the Tigers 2024 starting pitching rotation
One position group that has deservingly been the talk of the ttown ahead of LSU's 2024 baseball season is their pitching staff. The Tigers pitching staff was shaky at times early in 2023, but they were undoubtedly the reason LSU was able to win the College World Series.
This year, the Tigers are returning some of their talent from last season while also adding some big arms in the portal. LSU head coach Jay Johnson really likes where the pitching staff is at right now and said that adding talent to their pitching staff was one of their main priorities.
One of the guys who's returning, and arguably the most notable guy on the entire staff, is Thatcher Hurd. The man who started game three of the College World Series and threw six innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven batters as the Tigers routed Florida, 18-4 to take home the title.
When talking about some of the guys who could earn a starting role this season, Hurd was at the top of Johnson's list. He talked about the many great performances Hurd gave them in the postseason last year and said he's "obviously at the top of that mix."
Johnson also added two big name transfers in the portal this offseason. The first of which was RHP, Luke Holman from Alabama. The former Tide pitcher went 7-4 last season with a 3.67 ERA and struck out 87 batters in 81 innings of work.
The second guy they brought in is LHP Gage Jump from UCLA. Jump and Hurd were both on UCLA's squad together in 2022, and now both reside in Baton Rouge. Jump missed all of 2022 with a UCL injury, but has electric stuff and can get people out at a high level.
Johnson grouped those two in with Hurd when talking about potential starters for next season.
Outside of those top three guys, Johnson thinks this pitching staff is very deep. He talked about Nate Ackenhousen and Griffin Herring, two guys who gave the Tigers some good work in the postseason, as players who could earn a starting spot at some point this season.
Even if they're midweek starters or coming out of the bullpen, expect to see a lot of Ackenhousen and Herring this season.
Even if you go beyond Ackenhousen and Herring, you can still find a ton of talent on this pitching staff.
Justin Loer, a transfer from Xavier, is expected to get a lot of work this season and could even be a midweek starter at some point. He has a lot of pitching experience and Johnson loves his talent and character.
You also have freshman phenom, Cameron Johnson. He easily could've gone to the MLB out of high school, but they were able to recruit him to LSU. Johnson says he has a ton of talent and confidence and will earn some reps this season.
And even after all of them, you still have a guy like Gavin Guidry, who got the last out in Omaha last season and gave the Tigers some very good innings on the mound last year.
You also have DJ Primeaux and Aidan Moffett who both could've played a lot at most other schools in the country, but they've been patient and have the talent to earn some reps this year.
We're now 10 guys deep and there are still two guys we haven't even mentioned. Johnson said Christian Little had a very good fall and freshman Kade Anderson has the talent to be a superstar for this program. He said both of them have a shot of starting at some point this season as well.
Needless to say, this Tigers team has a ton of talent on their pitching staff. From top-end arms who will be weekend starters to guys who can compete for the midweek role, Johnson has options depending on their opponent.
Johnson said winning starts and ends on the mound, and if that's the case, this Tigers team should win a lot of games.
