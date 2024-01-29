One position group that has deservingly been the talk of the ttown ahead of LSU's 2024 baseball season is their pitching staff. The Tigers pitching staff was shaky at times early in 2023, but they were undoubtedly the reason LSU was able to win the College World Series. This year, the Tigers are returning some of their talent from last season while also adding some big arms in the portal. LSU head coach Jay Johnson really likes where the pitching staff is at right now and said that adding talent to their pitching staff was one of their main priorities.

"In terms of the pitching staff, we like where we're at. It was a really deliberate effort, really from the first day of being here, to upgrade the pitching talent. It's obviously the most important part of winning baseball; winning starts and ends on the mound. I think we did a great job over two years leading into this school year of assembling and collecting a lot of pitching talent." — Jay Johnson

One of the guys who's returning, and arguably the most notable guy on the entire staff, is Thatcher Hurd. The man who started game three of the College World Series and threw six innings, allowing two runs and striking out seven batters as the Tigers routed Florida, 18-4 to take home the title. When talking about some of the guys who could earn a starting role this season, Hurd was at the top of Johnson's list. He talked about the many great performances Hurd gave them in the postseason last year and said he's "obviously at the top of that mix."

"[Thatcher Hurd] had maybe the performance of the season here in the regional against Oregon State in the lightning delay game...Held the No. 1 team in the country to one run over six innings in two appearances. Then obviously a phenomenal performance in the championship game, so he's obviously at the top of that mix." — Jay Johnson

Johnson also added two big name transfers in the portal this offseason. The first of which was RHP, Luke Holman from Alabama. The former Tide pitcher went 7-4 last season with a 3.67 ERA and struck out 87 batters in 81 innings of work. The second guy they brought in is LHP Gage Jump from UCLA. Jump and Hurd were both on UCLA's squad together in 2022, and now both reside in Baton Rouge. Jump missed all of 2022 with a UCL injury, but has electric stuff and can get people out at a high level. Johnson grouped those two in with Hurd when talking about potential starters for next season.

"Gage Jump will definitely be a apart of the pitching mix. Adding Luke Holman from Alabama may be as important as anything we did to improve this team. I think he was one of the top pitchers in the league last year that will be returning this year. You can probably start there." — Jay Johnson

Outside of those top three guys, Johnson thinks this pitching staff is very deep. He talked about Nate Ackenhousen and Griffin Herring, two guys who gave the Tigers some good work in the postseason, as players who could earn a starting spot at some point this season. Even if they're midweek starters or coming out of the bullpen, expect to see a lot of Ackenhousen and Herring this season.

"I think there's another layer of the staff. Nate Ackenhousen, I trust Nate with my life, that performance against Tennessee was amazing. He was kind of the go to guy in those key games, especially early in the season. I feel comfortable with him really doing anything. Griffin Herring, another Omaha hero, he was very important in terms of what we did last year. He got to the point early in the SEC schedule where we could bring him in leverage situations and he came through and gave us some length...Those are guys I feel good about." — Jay Johnson

Even if you go beyond Ackenhousen and Herring, you can still find a ton of talent on this pitching staff. Justin Loer, a transfer from Xavier, is expected to get a lot of work this season and could even be a midweek starter at some point. He has a lot of pitching experience and Johnson loves his talent and character. You also have freshman phenom, Cameron Johnson. He easily could've gone to the MLB out of high school, but they were able to recruit him to LSU. Johnson says he has a ton of talent and confidence and will earn some reps this season. And even after all of them, you still have a guy like Gavin Guidry, who got the last out in Omaha last season and gave the Tigers some very good innings on the mound last year. You also have DJ Primeaux and Aidan Moffett who both could've played a lot at most other schools in the country, but they've been patient and have the talent to earn some reps this year. We're now 10 guys deep and there are still two guys we haven't even mentioned. Johnson said Christian Little had a very good fall and freshman Kade Anderson has the talent to be a superstar for this program. He said both of them have a shot of starting at some point this season as well.

"There's a ton on the backend. Justin Loer, transfer from Xavier, will be a guy that we'll go to a lot, I love everything about him. I love his pitch ability, the competitiveness, the toughness, the focus. It's winning pitching. Cameron Johnson, obviously well documented in terms of his talent. I think with Cameron, the most impressive thing to me is he's mature beyond his years relative to being ready for this. He has a ton of confidence, and he should have a ton of confidence...Gavin Guidry, obviously he was as important as anybody to our success. Some guys have elevated themselves from last year; DJ Primeaux, Aidan Moffett. I mean both of those guys essentially didn't pitch last year, they'll both be moving on to professional baseball next year when it's their time, that's how much talent they have...Christian Little, very good fall. Kade Anderson, another freshman who has the talent to be a superstar, so I'll include him in that potential starting mix." — Jay Johnson