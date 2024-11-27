Jay Johnson updates the health of his team after fall ball

LSU Baseball Head Coach, Jay Johnson, met with the media on Monday after the Tigers concluded their fall ball season this past week. During his press conference, Johnson updated us on the health status of Deven Sheerin, Steven Milam and Chris Stanfield, all of whom missed a few, if not all of the fall scrimmages.
Deven Sheerin
Deven Sheerin is a sophomore RHP transfer from Mount St. Mary's who was one of the top players in the transfer portal. It was a huge get for Johnson, but Sheerin unfortunately tore his ACL during the summer.
Initially, there was some hope he could come back at some point this year, but on Monday, Johnson told us he doesn't expect him back in 2025.
"Im not overly optimistic about it."
The Tigers have a pretty deep pitching staff this year, so they should be able to manage without Sheerin, but a team is always going to hurt when they lose one of their top arms before the season even starts.
Chris Stanfield
The Tigers also brought in Chris Stanfield, a speedy outfielder from Auburn, this offseason. The former Auburn CF impressed early in fall ball, but sat out the final few scrimmages with an injury.
On Monday, Johnson told us Stanfield suffered a lower body injury, and if the Tigers were in season, he would've been able to play through it. They were being overly cautious with him to make sure he didn't injure it further in fall practice.
Steven Milam
Steven Milam quickly became a fan favorite during his freshman season with some late-game heroics, but if you remember, Milam suffered a foot injury in the final few games of the year.
It proved to be nothing to worry about though, as Milam came into the fall as a full-go. However, he missed the last few fall scrimmages for an unknown reason.
On Monday, Johnson revealed that Milam missed the final few scrimmages because of an illness. He said he probably could've played in the final scrimmage, but to be safe, he decided against it.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage