Jay Johnson updates the health of his team after fall ball

(Photo by LSU)

LSU Baseball Head Coach, Jay Johnson, met with the media on Monday after the Tigers concluded their fall ball season this past week. During his press conference, Johnson updated us on the health status of Deven Sheerin, Steven Milam and Chris Stanfield, all of whom missed a few, if not all of the fall scrimmages.

Advertisement

Deven Sheerin

Deven Sheerin is a sophomore RHP transfer from Mount St. Mary's who was one of the top players in the transfer portal. It was a huge get for Johnson, but Sheerin unfortunately tore his ACL during the summer. Initially, there was some hope he could come back at some point this year, but on Monday, Johnson told us he doesn't expect him back in 2025. "Im not overly optimistic about it." The Tigers have a pretty deep pitching staff this year, so they should be able to manage without Sheerin, but a team is always going to hurt when they lose one of their top arms before the season even starts.

Chris Stanfield

The Tigers also brought in Chris Stanfield, a speedy outfielder from Auburn, this offseason. The former Auburn CF impressed early in fall ball, but sat out the final few scrimmages with an injury. On Monday, Johnson told us Stanfield suffered a lower body injury, and if the Tigers were in season, he would've been able to play through it. They were being overly cautious with him to make sure he didn't injure it further in fall practice.

Steven Milam