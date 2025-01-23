Jayden Daniels has a chance to make more history on Sunday

Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, is in the midst of a historic rookie season. He put together an incredible regular season where he threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 891 yards (most ever by a rookie QB) and six more scores. He led the Commanders to a playoff berth and exceeded all expectations for his rookie season. But he wasn't done yet.

In the first round of the playoffs, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders traveled to Tampa Bay for a wild card matchup against the Buccaneers. It had been over 15 years since a rookie quarterback had won a road playoff game, but he led the Commanders to a 23-20 win in which he totaled 304 yards and two touchdowns while leading the game-winning field goal drive. He led the Commanders to their first playoff win in 20 years and became just the sixth rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game.

The Commanders then had to shift their focus to the Detroit Lions, who were the No. 1 seed in the NFC this year. They were 9.5-point underdogs, but went into Ford Field and dominated them for four quarters. Daniels totaled 350 yards and two touchdowns in the win and became just the fifth rookie QB to make it to the conference championship, joining Big Ben, Brock Purdy, Joe Flacco, Mark Sanchez and Shaun King.

Of the six rookie QBs to make a conference championship, Jayden Daniels is the only one who didn't have a top-three scoring defense. Brock Purdy (1st), Ben Roethlisberger (1st), Mark Sanchez (3rd), Joe Flacco (3rd) and Shaun King (3rd) all had some of the best defenses in the league that year, but Jayden Daniels (18th) has a mediocre defense at best (though they have been playing really well lately).

Now, with a date against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon, Daniels has the opportunity to make even more history. If the Commanders were to walk into The Linc and get their third road playoff win, not only would he become the first rookie to win three road playoff games, but he'd become the first rookie QB to start the Super Bowl. Of the five others who made their conference championship as a rookie, every single one of them failed to make the big game.

As I write this, the Commanders are six-point underdogs to the Eagles this Sunday and it's supposed to be around freezing at kickoff. The Commanders already won as 9.5-point underdogs against the Lions, but they haven't had to deal with any adverse weather conditions so far. But at the same time, nothing has been able to stop Jayden Daniels thus far, so I doubt a little cold will either.