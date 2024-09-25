Jayden Daniels has already stamped his name in the NFL record book

(Photo by Katie Stratman)

Monday night football was basically just a LSU Football promo. The Washington Commanders, led by 2023 Heisman winner, Jayden Daniels, faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals, led by 2019 Heisman winner, Joe Burrow. Both quarterbacks had massive nights statistically, but it was Jayden Daniels and the Commanders who came out with a narrow 36-33 victory under the lights.

Joe Burrow & Jayden Daniels MNF Stats Player Completion % Total Yards Touchdowns Jayden Daniels 91.3% 293 3 Joe Burrow 76.3% 328 3

Despite the valiant effort from Burrow and the Bengals, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders were just a little too much for them to handle. You could argue that Burrow had the better night statistically, but we're here to talk about Jayden Daniels, who is already setting records just three games into his NFL career. Through two games, Daniels was playing pretty solid football. He combined to throw for 410 yards behind a 75.4% completion percentage, but he was yet to throw for a touchdown in either of his first two games. Heading into their Monday night matchup, Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said that the Commanders offense was "simple" and they didn't make Daniels do too much. He also said that Daniels only throws check downs and doesn't like the deep shot...Well, that didn't age well, because Taylor-Britt got completely burnt by a Jayden Daniels deep ball in the second quarter.



By the time the night way over, Taylor-Britt was eating his words. Jayden Daniels completed 21 of his 23 attempts for 254 yards and two touchdowns. His only two incompletions of the night came 25+ yards down the field, and he went 2-for-4 for 57 yards and one touchdown when throwing deep, which he supposedly doesn't like to do.