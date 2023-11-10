After taking a nasty hit last weekend from Alabama's Dallas Turner, Jayden Daniels entered concussion protocol. He attempted to renter the game, but after a timeout, he was pulled before he could take a snap. He spent the rest of the game in the blue medical tent while Garrett Nussmeier finished out the game. There have been a bunch of questions this week regarding Daniels' status for the Florida game this weekend, and finally, Brian Kelly told us his star QB is probable for Saturday's game.

"[Jayden Daniels] practiced again today, so he will likely pass the protocol and I would say that he is probable for Saturday." — Brian Kelly

Obviously, when a player misses time during practice, you have to be a little worried about their preparation for the upcoming game, and that increases 10x when it's your quarterback. Luckily, while he was in concussion protocol, Daniels was still able to do much of the same preparation he does every week, he just had to miss a couple days of practice. Kelly said Daniels has been able to study film, use the virtual reality headset and other non-contact things to prepare for this weekend's game.

"Most of the things he normally does in terms of his preparation he's been able to do. He's been able to prepare in a manner that he feels comfortable and we feel comfortable or we wouldn't put him out there. Garrett [Nussmeier] is too good of a quarterback for us to compromise the offense in any way." — Brian Kelly