Jayden Daniels named Commanders starting quarterback

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
@clukehubbard

To the surprise of pretty much nobody, former LSU quarterback and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, has been named the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXlkZW4gRGFuaWVscyBoYXMgYmVlbiBuYW1lZCB0aGUgc3RhcnRp bmcgcXVhcnRlcmJhY2sgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lHckhnZ04y blAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pR3JIZ2dOMm5QPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IFdhc2hpbmd0b24gQ29tbWFuZGVycyAoQENvbW1hbmRlcnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29tbWFuZGVycy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNTU5 MzU0MzgzMTc3NzQ1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTks IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
On Monday, Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn announced that the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft will be the starting quarterback for the Commanders as a rookie.

Daniels has had an impressive preseason through two starts. He's commanded three drives in the first two games, going a combined 12-for-15 (80%) with 123 yards and punched in a rushing touchdown on his first drive as a professional. His biggest highlight from the preseason came on his first throw, where he connected with Dyami Brown for 42-yard completion.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYXlkZW4gRGFuaWVscyBmaXJzdCBORkwgY29tcGxldGlvbjogPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3duc3dxbVNiNGoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93bnN3cW1TYjRqPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFkYW0gU2NoZWZ0ZXIgKEBB ZGFtU2NoZWZ0ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWRh bVNjaGVmdGVyL3N0YXR1cy8xODIyMzA1NjIxMDAzMTAwMzk4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Daniels is fresh off a Heisman-winning season where he threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,134 yards and 10 more scores. He became the third LSU player and second quarterback to win the Heisman trophy as he led the Tigers to the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation.

Daniels has quickly caught the eyes of the coaching staff, media and fans, and just a few months after turning pro, he's already won the starting quarterback job.

