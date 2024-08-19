To the surprise of pretty much nobody, former LSU quarterback and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Jayden Daniels, has been named the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.

On Monday, Commanders Head Coach Dan Quinn announced that the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft will be the starting quarterback for the Commanders as a rookie. Daniels has had an impressive preseason through two starts. He's commanded three drives in the first two games, going a combined 12-for-15 (80%) with 123 yards and punched in a rushing touchdown on his first drive as a professional. His biggest highlight from the preseason came on his first throw, where he connected with Dyami Brown for 42-yard completion.

Daniels is fresh off a Heisman-winning season where he threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while rushing for another 1,134 yards and 10 more scores. He became the third LSU player and second quarterback to win the Heisman trophy as he led the Tigers to the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation. Daniels has quickly caught the eyes of the coaching staff, media and fans, and just a few months after turning pro, he's already won the starting quarterback job.