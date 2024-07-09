Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Jayden Daniels has just been named the Allstate Sugar Bowl's James J. Corbett Award winner as the top male amateur athlete in Louisiana.

Daniels led the nation in total offense (412.2), points responsible/game (25.2), passer rating (208.0), yards per attempt (11.7), rushing yards by QB (1,134), and yards per play (10.71). He ranked No. 3 nationally in TD passes (40), passing yards (3,812) and passing yards/game (317.7). His passer rating of 208.0 is the highest in FBS history.

Earlier today, Daniels was also named SEC Male Athlete of the year adding to his impressive resume of accolades that include SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Year, the Associated Press Player of the Year and Sporting News Player of the Year. In addition, he won the Davey O’Brien, Manning and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards.

Daniels was drafted 2nd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, signing his four-year rookie contract in June, worth $37.75 million guaranteed.







