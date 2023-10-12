Can we take a second and just appreciate Jayden Daniels' greatness this season. He wasn't many peoples first choice, there was a lot of talk saying Garrett Nussmeier should start over him, and yet, Daniels goes out there every week and just absolutely balls out. After Joe Burrow's incredible 2019 season, no one thought there'd be another season that could come close to touching Burrow's, but when you compare Daniels' numbers to Burrows through six weeks, we might just be seeing the next closest thing to it.

Joe Burrow vs. Jayden Daniels through six weeks Jayden Daniels Joe Burrow 72.3% completion percentage 79.5% completion percentage 1,969 passing yards 2,157 passing yards 23 total TDs 27 total TDs 2,391 total yards 2,262 total yards

Obviously, Daniels isn't going to finish the season with the stats that Burrow had, but to be that close to the greatest season by a college QB ever, that's pretty good company for Daniels to be in. Let's step back a little bit. When Daniels announced his decision to transfer to LSU, he was a very athletic, but raw prospect. He had a lot of experience as a starter at Arizona State, but he was known more for using his legs than his arm. During his weekly Monday presser, Brian Kelly was asked about how Daniels was able to transform into the quarterback he is today, and this was his response:

"It's our jobs as coaches to present the information in terms of what they need to do as players to progress, and then the players need to fix it. With Jayden [Daniels], he fixed a lot of those things. He was not progressing through his reads, he was coming off of them too soon. He wasn't staying in the pocket. He wasn't being patient...He's fixed a lot of those things and it's put him in a position now where he's one of the top, if not the top quarterback in the nation production wise. I think we gave him a good plan, I think Joe Sloan has done a great job, Mike [Denbrock] has done a great job of putting him in a really good position. I think he's gone out and made the adjustments and made the improvements." — Brian Kelly

He was a work in progress, but after a full offseason of QB competition, Daniels was announced as the starter for LSU just days before their 2022 season opener. Daniels had his share of growing pains which included two games of less than 90 passing yards, but for the most part, he gave LSU what they needed at QB; stability. Even after completing 68% of his passes for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions, there were still people saying he should be benched for Garrett Nussmeier prior to this season. The one and only argument any of those doubters had was that Daniels was afraid to throw the deep ball and push it downfield. Well, Daniels heard all of those comments and went to work with Joe Sloan and Mike Denbrock in the offseason. The result? Daniels ranks second in the nation in passing touchdowns, third in yards per attempt, third in passing yards, and 10th in completion percentage. His name should be up there with Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr. for Heisman consideration, but every time you see a Heisman ranking, Daniels seems to be much lower than he should.

That's because the national media continues to disrespect Daniels because they see the 2 in LSU's loss column. After LSU lost to Florida State in the opener, it seems everyone wrote Daniels and LSU off. There's a case that Daniels is the best quarterback in football right now, but until USC and Washington start losing, Daniels will likely not get the respect he deserves from the national media. In my opinion, Daniels has to do more to win than any other quarterback in the country, especially the last few weeks. Against Arkansas, Ole Miss and Missouri, it ultimately came down to him leading the Tigers down the field late to score the go ahead touchdown or field goal. And outside of Ole Miss (which he nearly did, but two false starts killed their chances), Daniels has delivered every time. Statistically, Daniels goes toe-to-toe with Penix and Williams. Just take a look at their stats this year and tell me Daniels shouldn't be one of the top three favorites to take home the Heisman trophy.

Heisman contenders stats Stat Michael Penix Jr. Jayden Daniels Caleb Williams Passing yards 1,999 1,969 1,822 Rushing yards 9 422 124 Passing TDs 16 19 22 Rushing TDs 0 4 6 Interception 2 2 1 Completion % 74.7% 72.9% 71.7% Win/loss 5-0 4-2 6-0