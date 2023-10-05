Entering the season, many still had doubts about Jayden Daniels as LSU's starting QB despite leading the team to the SEC Championship game in 2022. Questions about his willingness to throw the deep ball among other things were at the forefront of conversation heading into the year, but he's quickly quieted all the doubters with his play through five games. Against Ole Miss, Daniels had a stretch where he completed 21 of 22 attempts. He was dialed in all game and was the main reason LSU had any chance of beating the Rebels. When asked what it's like to be so locked in as a QB, Daniels said it's hard to put into words what it feels like, but he was just focused on one play at a time.

"I don't know. I can't really explain it. Once you get in that zone you kind of, not necessarily black out, but you don't really remember it. You're just so locked in and focused on the task that you have to do play in and play out." — Jayden Daniels

Brian Thomas Jr. has evolved into a major player for the LSU offense. Brian Kelly has said multiple times that Thomas has grown and matured as both a player and a person this offseason and that's why he's had so much confidence in him heading into this season. Daniels spoke about Thomas' growth this season and said he's proud of the player he's become.

"Just the opportunity. Last year he was in the rotation and he didn't have much of an opportunity to showcase his talents. He has the opportunity now and he's striving and exceeding expectations so I'm proud of him. All he needed was an opportunity and he's making the most of it." — Jayden Daniels

Along with Brian Thomas, Logan Diggs has blossomed into a huge player for this LSU offense. We heard a lot about a running back by committee this offseason, but Diggs took the field and put all those notions to rest. He's not only a great runner, but he excels in pass protection. He's given the Tigers an all around back that they haven't had in some time, and Daniels talked about what he means to this offense.

"He's a very patient and hard runner. I joke with him a lot about being fast because I don't think he's that fast, but we joke around about that, he's my boy. But he runs very hard, he's very smart, he knows the protections. He sees holes, and once he sees it he's going to hit it. He's an explosive running back and a downhill runner so it helps out a lot. It puts stress on the defense in different types of scenarios." — Jayden Daniels

Daniels has looked more comfortable in the offense this year than he has at any point in his college career. He said building a stronger relationship with the coaching staff and being able to stay in the same system has helped him feel comfortable and play his best every time he steps onto the field.

"Yeah, I would say so. To be back in the system for another year helped out a lot. Being able to build a repport with the same coaching staff helps a lot...Throwing sessions, film sessions, just figuring out what we did well last year and finding what I needed to improve on so we can take this offense to another level. It's something that the coaches and us as players thought about, so we sat down and went to work on that." — Jayden Daniels