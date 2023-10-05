Jayden Daniels silencing critics with hot start to the season
Entering the season, many still had doubts about Jayden Daniels as LSU's starting QB despite leading the team to the SEC Championship game in 2022. Questions about his willingness to throw the deep ball among other things were at the forefront of conversation heading into the year, but he's quickly quieted all the doubters with his play through five games.
Against Ole Miss, Daniels had a stretch where he completed 21 of 22 attempts. He was dialed in all game and was the main reason LSU had any chance of beating the Rebels.
When asked what it's like to be so locked in as a QB, Daniels said it's hard to put into words what it feels like, but he was just focused on one play at a time.
Brian Thomas Jr. has evolved into a major player for the LSU offense. Brian Kelly has said multiple times that Thomas has grown and matured as both a player and a person this offseason and that's why he's had so much confidence in him heading into this season.
Daniels spoke about Thomas' growth this season and said he's proud of the player he's become.
Along with Brian Thomas, Logan Diggs has blossomed into a huge player for this LSU offense. We heard a lot about a running back by committee this offseason, but Diggs took the field and put all those notions to rest.
He's not only a great runner, but he excels in pass protection. He's given the Tigers an all around back that they haven't had in some time, and Daniels talked about what he means to this offense.
Daniels has looked more comfortable in the offense this year than he has at any point in his college career. He said building a stronger relationship with the coaching staff and being able to stay in the same system has helped him feel comfortable and play his best every time he steps onto the field.
Daniels' play this year should have him firmly in the Heisman race, but for some reason, he isn't on most people list of Heisman contenders. Luckily, Daniels isn't focused on winning awards, he wants to win games. Despite the defense struggling against Ole Miss, Daniels did everything in his power to win that game, and he almost pulled it out in the end. Anyone who doubted if Daniels was QB1 before the season started has learned their lesson, because 5 isn't going away anytime soon.