LSU's offensive line headed to Auburn under a microscope after struggling in its first two outings.

But the Tigers rose to the challenge up front against one of the top defensive front sevens they'll face this season.

TigerDetails.com's Jerit Roser and 104.5 ESPN's T-Bob Hebert, a former LSU offensive lineman, took time to break down the turnaround this week.

What were the most pivotal differences for the position group and the offense as a whole? And can the Tigers sustain and build upon that success with much more SEC competition ahead?

Listen to the full analysis here.