Joe Brady comments on the LSU job opening, Ed Orgeron

Joe Brady is one of the big reasons LSU had so much success during that magical 2019 run so it only makes sense that his name would immediately be tied to LSU's head coaching search.

On Thursday, Brady was asked about the job and if he reached out to Ed Orgeron after the news came out that he wouldn't return in 2022.

"I didn't really have any thoughts unfortunately for us we had just come off of a loss when all that stuff came out, so there was a lot more things on my mind. I don't have many thoughts on that," Brady said Thursday. "I had a great experience my time there butI was way more concerned with our performance this past Sunday and finding ways to improve it this Sunday.

"All those things from a coaching perspective are things I don't really pay a lot of attention to. It's one of those things that after the season I think about those things, but right now I have to do a better job at being the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers and that's all I'm really concerned about right now."

Brady is one of the many names being tossed around as potential candidates to replace Orgeron. At TigerDetails, we feel confident in the initial 13 names being listed as the likeliest of candidates to fill the position.