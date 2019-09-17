Joe Burrow doesn’t realize the magnitude of what he’s doing. After the first three games of the 2019 season for the 3-0 No. 4 ranked Tigers, LSU’s fifth-year senior quarterback is already in places no Tigers’ QB has experienced. Completing 85 percent of his passes for 1,112 yards and nine TDs, he’s ranked second nationally in passing yards and passing efficiency operating an offense averaging 55 points and 551.7 yards. All Burrow, who arrived in Baton Rouge last season as a graduate transfer from Ohio State, understands is he’s not too hyped about the Heisman Trophy talk that is building weekly as the Tigers enter their SEC opener Saturday at Vanderbilt. “It’s week three and this is the first SEC game,” Burrow said Monday two days after his school record sixth straight game completing 20 or more passes in first-year passing game coordinator Joe Brady’s new offense. “The numbers are great, but I’m all about winning games. I told you that when my numbers weren’t great last year and when they are great this year I’m going to tell you the same thing.” But beyond the numbers, which are staggering when you begin to add the context of years and years of LSU head coaches and coordinators that refused to add updated offensive schemes featuring an attacking passing game, what Burrow and the offense are doing reaches far beyond this season. One of the biggest reasons the Tigers have rarely, if ever, been able to recruit a five-star rated high school quarterback is the offensive system the Tigers had been stuck in for years.

Just a handful of times since the mid 1980s has LSU used passing as its primary offense weapon. And those were when Tommy Hodson was QB from 1986-89 under head coach Mike Archer, Rohan Davey’s breakout season of 2001 and Matt Mauck in the 2003 national championship season under Nick Saban with Jimbo Fisher as offensive coordinator, JaMarcus Russell’s 2005 and 2006 seasons under Les Miles, Matt Flynn’s 2007 national championship season under Miles and Zach Mettenberger’s 2012 and 2013 seasons under Miles. As far back as the LSU record books indicate dating back 68 seasons to 1950, the Tigers have never ended the year with more passing attempts than rushing attempts. Even when LSU set a single season record for passing attempts in its 2007 national championship season with 442, it was still 170 less attempts than the number of rushes. LSU’s sporadic commitment to the pass is directly linked to having a quarterback to successfully handle it. The Tigers’ problem, especially under Miles, is they never consistently committed to throw as an essential offensive weapon. As college offenses changed in the last 10 years with spread formations and four and five-wide receiving formations, Miles stuck to his plodding I-formation. While the college football elite that won or challenged for national championships climbed in up-tempo passing offenses as fast as the acceleration of a Corvette, LSU sat contently its Volkswagen and puttered down the road with an offense good enough to win at most 10 games but not equipped to win an SEC or national championship. And because most high school teams had also switched to the spread, LSU never had a fighting chance to seriously contend in recruiting any of the nation’s best high school quarterbacks. This past summer at its elite camp, LSU hosted its best-ever lineup of quarterback prospects. That was without a single actual game snap from Brady’s new offense. And now after the Tigers have unleashed the beast, the recruiting impact in LSU’s chase for quarterbacks, receivers and running backs is dramatic.