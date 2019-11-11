Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire share SEC Player of the Week honors
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire played vital roles in Saturday's 46-41 victory over Alabama, resulting in being named co-SEC Players of the Week.
The attention and accolades continue to roll in for LSU and its quarterback Joe Burrow, who added to his record breaking season for the Tigers.
--Completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and 3 TDs in leading LSU to a 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama.
--Win was LSU's fourth over a Top 10 team in 2019 and eighth overall for Burrow as LSU's quarterback - the most for any QB in school history.
--Rushed for 64 yards to finish with 457 yards of total offense, the third-highest total in school history.The 31 completions tied a career-best and ranks No. 3 in school history
--Extended his school-record for passing TDs in a season to 33 and became the fourth player in LSU history to pass for 3,000 yards in a season...The 46 points were the most by an LSU team in the 84-game series with Alabama ... LSU finished with 559 yards of total offense.
--Has completed 20 or more passes in 12 straight games - a school record ... Is now 19-3 as LSU's starting quarterback.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire was recognized for his standout performance on the big stage as well.
--Rushed for 103 yards and three TDs on 20 carries and caught nine passes for 77 yards and a score in helping LSU to a 46-41 win over Alabama ... Finished with 199 all-purpose yards.
--Has rushed for 100+ yards in four of LSU's five SEC games this year ... Caught a 13-yard TD pass from Joe Burrow with six seconds remaining in first half to extend LSU's lead to 33-13 at the halftime.
--Had fourth quarter TD runs of 1 and 5 yards, the second giving the Tigers a 46-34 advantage with 1:37 to go ... Averaged 5.2 yards per carry as he became the first player to score 4 TDs in a game against Alabama since 2007.
--Accounted for a combined 14 first downs/TDs in game ... Touched the ball nine times (out of 23 LSU offensive plays) in the fourth quarter when the game was still in the balance.