LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire played vital roles in Saturday's 46-41 victory over Alabama, resulting in being named co-SEC Players of the Week.

The attention and accolades continue to roll in for LSU and its quarterback Joe Burrow, who added to his record breaking season for the Tigers.

--Completed 31-of-39 passes for 393 yards and 3 TDs in leading LSU to a 46-41 win over No. 3 Alabama.

--Win was LSU's fourth over a Top 10 team in 2019 and eighth overall for Burrow as LSU's quarterback - the most for any QB in school history.

--Rushed for 64 yards to finish with 457 yards of total offense, the third-highest total in school history.The 31 completions tied a career-best and ranks No. 3 in school history

--Extended his school-record for passing TDs in a season to 33 and became the fourth player in LSU history to pass for 3,000 yards in a season...The 46 points were the most by an LSU team in the 84-game series with Alabama ... LSU finished with 559 yards of total offense.

--Has completed 20 or more passes in 12 straight games - a school record ... Is now 19-3 as LSU's starting quarterback.