Joe Burrow covers LSU's gauntlet of a schedule, OL, upcoming opportunities
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has seen his fair share of firsts in recent weeks.Burrow turned the ball over for the first time against Louisiana Tech via a fumble. He’s fumbled thre...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news