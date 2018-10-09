Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 09:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Joe Burrow covers LSU's gauntlet of a schedule, OL, upcoming opportunities

Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has seen his fair share of firsts in recent weeks.Burrow turned the ball over for the first time against Louisiana Tech via a fumble. He’s fumbled thre...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}