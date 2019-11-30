Earlier in the week Joe Burrow talked about how special "this place" is to him and to his family, referring to LSU and the state of Louisiana.

So on Senior Night against Texas A&M, he wanted to show some gratitude toward LSU fans. According to ESPN's Marty Smith, Burrow approached the LSU equipment staff about making him a "Burreaux" jersey to wear during the senior tribute.

And as you can expect, the fans loved it. Watch the full video above.



