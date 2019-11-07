In case you weren't aware, there's a pretty big game on Saturday featuring the two top teams in the country. It is just another LSU vs Alabama battle, equipped with all the drama, fervor and hype of years past. Ahead of the clash, national media is flocking to Baton Rouge and Alabama alike in an effort to gauge the pulse and relay it to their intrigued national college football audience. ESPN's Marty Smith sat down with LSU Heisman hopeful quarterback Joe Burrow (still feels awkward saying that) ahead of Saturday's tilt for an in-depth interview touching on a bevy of topics related to the highly anticipated showdown.

Smith led the questioning by shaping the magnitude of the game when he asked Burrow to share his feelings about the president of the United States scheduled to be at the game. And in true Burrow fashion, he gave the wise, political answer, if you will. "Look, no matter your political views, whether you support him or don't support him, it's always, you know I think it's pretty cool that the president's going to be there," he said. "Whether you agree with him, or don't agree with him, push that aside. The president is going to be at the game." Smith later noted that the Tigers have lost eight straight to their arch rival. Burrow gave his reasoning as to why this year may be different.