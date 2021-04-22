TigerDetails - Joe Burrow hasn't pushed for Ja'Marr Chase, trusts Bengals: podcast

Joe Burrow could potentially reunite with his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase in the NFL this season if the Cincinnati Bengals select Chase at No. 5 overall, which several analysts believe might happen.

Burrow told Cris Collinsworth on a Pro Football Focus podcast recently that despite reports of him campaigning for Chase, he is leaving the decision up to the organization.

"I haven't offered up any strong opinion," Burrow said, adding, "I'm great friends with Ja'Marr. We've been talking for a year since we stopped playing together. We talked last week, so we're great friends and I know the kind of player he is.

"I think we're in a great spot. A lot of the picks in front of us will be quarterbacks, I'm not sure how many, but a lot of them will be. I just think we're in a good spot to take the best available especially after the free agency we had. We signed a lot good players and got a lot of help on defense. (We) signed Riley Reiff at tackle and he's going to help us a lot.

"So, we're in a really good spot and I trust the organization to do what they do and pick the best player."

When asked about Chase's pro day performance, Burrow said: "I didn't watch the pro day. I know what Ja'Marr can do, I didn't have to watch the pro day. He's a lot like me. He was in there every Saturday with me throwing; getting up early -- he's that kind of guy. He's a great person, great dude, great player. He's going to have a long, very good, successful career."

In LSU's 2019 championship season, Chase, who won the Biletnikoff Award, racked up 84 catches, 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns from Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy.

The Bengals very well could have the choice of Chase, Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts when it's time to pick fifth overall.

Burrow also mentioned on the podcast that he started throwing to equipment managers last week for the first time since his ACL injury. He said he still can't roll out and throw just yet, but he's taking drops and feeling good. He expects to be ready for the first snap of the 2021 season.

You can listen to Burrow's full interview on the podcast HERE.