Joe Burrow entered the staging area of the PlayStation Theatre in New York with fellow Heisman Trophy finalists Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Oklahoma Jalen Hurts with a chance to become a member of college football royalty.

For a moment, they were all equals. Just a few moments later, Joe Burrow took center stage as the official 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, joining the likes of Billy Cannon as the only LSU Tigers to ever take home the prestigious award. Burrow's 90.7-percent of the first place votes is the largest margin of victory in the history of the prestigious award.

Burrow's latest addition to his trophy shelf is the most prestigious of the awards, which now include the Maxwell Trophy, the first in the program's history, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and all the All-American honors you can think of.

Burrow shattered all of LSU's single season passing records, along with a slew of SEC records, after logging 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns thus far, with a December 28 clash with Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, which is serving as a semi-final location for the College Football Playoffs.

Burrow and his Tigers will return to the practice field next Monday in preparation for the tussle with Oklahoma.