Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase record their first touchdowns for LSU
LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase often found him on the receiving end of praise from Ed Orgeron throughout much of the fall camp.
Chase also found himself on the receiving end of Joe Burrows first touchdown pass in a LSU uniform, when the two newcomers linked up for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter--his second catch of the drive.
Ja'Marr Chase Touchdown Reception for LSU pic.twitter.com/J2JeipiWXX— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 8, 2018