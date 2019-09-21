Another week. Another trip up the ranks of program history.

Joe Burrow and the LSU offense rose to Saturday morning's early wakeup call to the tune of four straight touchdown drives to start a 66-38 rout of host Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) in the SEC opener.

The Commodores actually struck first, taking the game's first possession 75 yards to a Ke'Shawn Vaughn touchdown, and scored their most points in the series since 1948.

But the fast-paced and high-powered No. 4 Tigers (4-0, 1-0) remained unmatchable in the young season, nonetheless.

LSU's 231 points through four games is the most by any team in SEC history, surpassing Alabama's 215 last season.

The Tigers' 66 points Saturday tied for fifth-highest total of all-time — just a week after hanging 65 on Northwestern State.

And they wasted no time dashing to those distinctions.

Burrow led drives of 75, 64, 67 and 75 yards, respectively, for a 28-7 lead and the most first-quarter points ever by LSU in an SEC game.

The senior quarterback found junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson from 4 yards to cap a five-play, 1:13 drive, then hit sophomore Ja'Marr Chase for a 64-yarder on their next offensive play.

Junior running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed the third score in from 9 yards out, and Burrow and Chase linked up again for 25 yards.

The Tigers' defense meanwhile buckled down after the opening touchdown to hold Vanderbilt to just five first downs, 121 yards and three points on their next seven possessions.

Ryley Guay and LSU's Cade York traded field goals early in the second quarter to move the score to 31-10.

But the Commodores still couldn't slow the Tigers.

Especially Burrow and Chase.

LSU marched 90 yards downfield for their fifth touchdown in seven possessions, a 51-yard strike for the duo's third scoring connection, and a 38-10 lead.

Burrow had completed 18 of 24 passes (75.0 percent) for 357 yards and four touchdowns by halftime — the most first-half passing yards against an SEC defense by any quarterback in the past 15 years.

And Chase had already caught seven balls for 199 yards and three scores.

The quarterback finished 25-for-34 (73.5) for 398 yards and a program-record six touchdowns.

He had tied the previous-best of five just three weeks ago against Georgia Southern, matching Zach Mettenberger's effort against UAB in 2013.

His 398 yards also ranked fourth in program history behind Rohan Davey's 528 against Alabama in 2001, Burrow's 471 against Texas two weeks ago and Tommy Hodson's 438 against Tennessee in 1989.

The senior is now responsible for four of the Tigers' top nine single-game passing totals of all-time, all in his past five games.

Chase meanwhile etched his own name into the receiving history books with 10 catches for 229 yards and four scores.

The receiving touchdowns marked the most by any LSU player against SEC competition and tied for second overall behind only Carlos Carson's five against Rice in 1977.

His 229 yards also ranks No. 4 behind Josh Reed's 293 against Alabama in 2001, Todd Kinchen's 248 against Mississippi State in 1991 and Reed's 239 against Illinois in 2001.

Elijah McAllister recovered an Edwards-Helaire fumble at the goal line to bring Vanderbilt back to within 38-17 at halftime on the Guay extra point.

And the Commodores were able to mount a pair of third-quarter scoring drives with touchdowns by Vaughn and Jesuit-New Orleans alumnus Kalija Lipscomb.

But the outcome never appeared in question, as the Tigers continued to outscore their hosts after the midway mark — even despite a late 47-yard interception return by Vanderbilt sophomore Randall Haynie off backup quarterback Myles Brennan in the final minutes.

Sophomore linebacker Micah Baskerville recovered a Commodores onside kick attempt in stride to start the third quarter and returned the ball all the way to the 1-yard line.

After a false start, Burrow hit Edna Karr product Racey McMath from 6-yards out for the first touchdown of the junior receiver's career and a 45-17 lead.

Vanderbilt worked its way downfield for Vaughn's second touchdown.

But, again, back came the Tigers for another Burrow-Chase score, this time from 16 yards to push the advantage back to 52-24.

Baskerville blocked a punt on the Commodores' next possession, scooped the ball and found the end zone to extend the margin to 59-24.

And, following Riley Neal's 18-yard touchdown pass to Lipscomb, Brennan and the LSU reserves made their way downfield for a 6-yard John Emery touchdown run.

The teams traded scoreless possessions the rest of the way — at 66-31 — until Haynie's late defensive highlight for Vanderbilt.

Freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and junior safety JaCoby Stevens provided interceptions of their own for LSU — the first of the season by each.

And junior linebacker Jacob Phillips led all players with 10 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

Sophomore linebacker Damone Clark tallied 1.5 sacks, splitting one with senior defensive end Breiden Fehoko.

Edwards-Helaire's 106 yards and one touchdown gave the Tigers their first 100-yard rusher of the season.

Emery rushed nine times for 51 yards, and fellow freshman Tyrion Davis-Price added 19 yards on four carries for the team's

Terrace Marshall Jr. caught four passes for 75 yards, and McMath and senior tight end Stephen Sullivan each added 48 yards.

Burrow, Jefferson, Marshall, Fehoko and senior linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. all appeared hobbled at times, with all but Burrow exiting the game following their hits.

LSU will enjoy a well-timed bye week next Saturday before hosting Utah State (1-1) on Oct. 5 and its next SEC foe, Florida (4-0, 2-0), on Oct. 12.