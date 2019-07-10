Quarterback Joe Burrow, center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Grant Delpit will join LSU coach Ed Orgeron during next week’s 35th annual SEC Football Media Days.

Orgeron and the Tigers will be the second team to appear on Monday, the first day of the three-day event that returns to the Wynfrey Hyatt in Hoover, Ala., after the event was held last year at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Burrow is one of nine quarterbacks representing teams. The others are Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Florida's Feleipe Franks, Georgia's Jake Fromm, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Missouri's Kelly Bryant, South Carolina's Jake Bentley, Tennessee's Jarrett Guarantano and Texas A&M's Kellen Mond.



Joining LSU on Monday is Florida and Missouri. Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M appear on Tuesday, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina take centerstage on Wednesday. Auburn, Kentucky and Vanderbilt close on Thursday.

Here's the complete schedule:

MONDAY, JULY 15

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey

MISSOURI: (Barry Odom, DeMarkus Acy, Kelly Bryant, Cale Garrett)

2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

FLORIDA (Dan Mullen, Feleipe Franks, Lamical Perine, Jabari Zuniga)

LSU: (Ed Orgeron, Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit,)

TUESDAY, JULY 16

8:30 – 8:55 a.m

SEC Coordinator of Football Officials Steve Shaw

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.



GEORGIA: (Kirby Smart, Jake Fromm, J.R. Reed, Andrew Thomas)

OLE MISS: (Matt Luke, Matt Corral, Alex Givens, MoMo Sanogo)

1:30 – 5:30 p.m.

TEXAS A&M: (Jimbo Fisher, Justin Madubuike, Braden Mann, Kellen Mond)

TENNESSEE: (Jeremy Pruitt, Daniel Bituli, Jarrett Guarantano, Darrell Taylor)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ALABAMA: (Nick Saban, Jerry Jeudy, Dylan Moses, Tua Tagovailoa)

ARKANSAS: (Chad Morris, McTelvin Agim, De’Jon Harris, Devwah Whaley)

1:30 – 5:30 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI STATE: (Joe Moorhead, Farrod Green, Erroll Thompson, Darryl Williams)

SOUTH CAROLINA: (Will Muschamp, Jake Bentley, T.J. Brunson, Bryan Edwards)

THURSDAY, JULY 18

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VANDERBILT: (Derek Mason, Kalija Lipscomb, Jared Pinkney, Ke’Shawn Vaughn)

KENTUCKY: (Mark Stoops, Lynn Bowden Jr., Kash Daniel, Logan Stenberg)

AUBURN: (Gus Malzahn, Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Prince Tega Wanogho)





