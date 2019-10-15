LSU's Joe Burrow has been named the Davey O'Brien Foundation's National Quarterback of the Week for the second time this year as the senior was honored on Tuesday for his play in the 42-28 win over seventh-ranked Florida.

Burrow, who was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week a fourth time on Monday, completed 21-of-24 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Tigers to the win before a sold-out crowd in Tiger Stadium.

Burrow is 16-3 as LSU's starting quarterback and he's guided the Tigers to six wins over Top 10 teams during his two years at the school, the most of any player in program history. Against the Gators, Burrow completed 12 consecutive passes during one stretch, which ranks as the third-longest streak in school history. He also had his fifth game with at least three touchdown passes in 2019 and extended his school-record streak of consecutive games with at least 20 completions to nine.

Burrow is currently on pace to break every single-season passing record in LSU history as his completions (148), attempts (186), passing yards (2,157) and touchdowns (25) are the most of any player in school history through six games.

Nationally, Burrow leads the FBS in passing efficiency (218.1) and completion percentage (79.6), and ranks No. 2 in passing yards (2,157), passing touchdowns (25) and points responsible for (164). As a team, Burrow and the LSU offense rank No. 1 in the nation in scoring offense (52.5) and redzone offense (34-of-34), and rank No. 2 in total offense (561.0), passing offense (395.5), and third-down conversion percentage (55.1).

The 6-0 and second-ranked Tigers return to action on Saturday, traveling to face Mississippi State in a 2:30 p.m. contest on CBS