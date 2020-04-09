Joe Burrow's legendary time at LSU will be talked about for years and years, but all good things eventually come to an end.

The projected No. 1 NFL Draft pick wrapped up his college career with a National Championship and Heisman Trophy. Along the way, he also taught Myles Brennan -- LSU's next starting quarterback -- a thing or two.

"I've tried to take as much as I can from Joe Burrow," Brennan said at the College Football Playoff media day in January. "To watch how he prepares and how he plays; he's cocky-confident and he has a chip on his shoulder and he won't be stopped. That's the biggest thing I want to take away from him. How he prepared and how he plays the game."

Burrow chatted with another LSU alum recently as he joined Shaquille O'Neal on his podcast to discuss draft night plans, being quarantined, making money in the NFL and LSU's next QB, Brennan.

When Shaq asked about Burrow LSU's backup quarterback from last season, here's what Burrow had to say about Brennan: "Myles Brennan, he can really spin it. ... He's going to be a really good player. He's a smart player who can spin it. I'm excited to see what he's going to do this year."