Joe Burrow's record-tying five touchdown performance against Georgia Southern led to SEC Player of the Week honors.

Burrow, who completed 23 of his 27 passing attempts, shares the honor with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Burrow finished the game with an 85% completion rate, for 278 yards and five touchdowns, all of which came in the first half, which is a LSU record. His performance helped LSU to a 55-3 victory, the most points scored by LSU in a season opener since the 2000 season.

Burrow's stats were accumulated in just over two quarters of action, as Myles Brennan took over for Burrow in all but one series in the second half.

This is the third time Burrow received SEC Player of the Week honors in only his fourteenth game as the LSU quarterback.