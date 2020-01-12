Joe Burrow and the 2019 LSU Tigers will go down as one of the best offensive teams in NCAA history, and they aren't done yet.

LSU faces Clemson Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at 7 PM CST in New Orleans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Ahead of Monday night's big matchup, Jimmy Burrow, the father of the Heisman Trophy winner, sat down with Tigerdetails' Julie Boudwin and Jerit Roser on Sunday in the Warehouse District in New Orleans to discuss numerous topics, including:

-- young Joe Burrow's talent

-- high school recruitment

-- work ethic

-- transferring from Ohio State to LSU

-- first meeting with Coach O/making decision to pick LSU

-- Joe's "cocky-confident" nature

-- emotional Heisman speech

-- Joe's relationship with Joe Brady

-- the NFL future for Joe

-- and much more!