Joe Burrow said next time he'll address teammates lack of pregame energy
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t second guess himself much.
But when he reviewed the Tigers’ 36-13 win last Saturday at Mississippi State, he said maybe he should have addressed with his teammates before the game their lack of energy.
“I have thought about that,” Burrow said at his Monday media opportunity after the No. 2 Tigers began game week preparation for Saturday’s Tiger Stadium matchup against No. 9 Auburn. “You want to be careful doing it on game days because you want to be as positive as you can be. But moving forward if I do see that, I’ll have to say something.”
This week, Burrow is counting on his offensive line to be able to pass protect with just five guys from tackle to tackle against Auburn’s vaunted defensive front.
Auburn senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown and senior defensive end Marlon Davidson have combined for 13½ tackles for loss, including 8½ sacks.
Burrow said LSU being able to pass protect with five guys (two tackles, two guards and a center) allows the Tigers to have five players running pass routes.
“I’d advocated for having five guys out in the route all the time with five-man protections,” Burrow said. “It pulls one more linebacker out of the middle, opens those holes up a little more. It makes linebackers not green dog blitz when they see the back block and they’ll blitz after that. When we have the back out (running a pass route), they can’t do that. I have a lot of confidence in my film study that if they do blitz I’ll be able to pick it up with our five guys.
“I have all the confidence in the world in those guys (LSU offensive line). They’ve been playing like one of the best units in the country the last couple of weeks. They’re just getting better every week.”
Here’s more Burrow thoughts:
On Auburn’s defense: “They are really doing the same stuff (as last season), very physical. This will be the most physical team we play. They have three or four guys, very physical, very twitchy.”
On LSU’s early red zone problems against Mississippi State: “It came down to execution. We had a couple of plays called that we worked on all week in practice. We didn’t execute the way we did in practice.”
On LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire: “He’s tough to bring down. He’s super low to the ground. It’s hard for people to get low and take his legs out. They get high and he drags them for a couple of yards every time.”
On his 71-yard TD pass to Derrick Dillon in last year’s Auburn game: “That was a big moment for our team. We were struggling on offense that game pretty badly. We kind of needed a spark and Derrick gave it to us. He made a great play, a great catch and obviously a great run after the catch.”
On Auburn coach Gus Malzahn’s offensive creativity: “Even going back to high school, I loved watching his offenses and his teams. He always has something up his sleeve. He’s a great coach. I’m excited to play against him.”
On LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.: “He’s a vertical threat, he’s a great player. I have a great feel for when he’s going to break his routes. He has great body language in his routes. I don’t think he’s had a dropped ball all season. That’s just testament to his hard work this off season. He’s a big body, I’m glad to have him back. He’s a great route runner, great contested catch maker and one of the reasons he’s good in the red zone is because of that.”