LSU quarterback Joe Burrow doesn’t second guess himself much. But when he reviewed the Tigers’ 36-13 win last Saturday at Mississippi State, he said maybe he should have addressed with his teammates before the game their lack of energy. “I have thought about that,” Burrow said at his Monday media opportunity after the No. 2 Tigers began game week preparation for Saturday’s Tiger Stadium matchup against No. 9 Auburn. “You want to be careful doing it on game days because you want to be as positive as you can be. But moving forward if I do see that, I’ll have to say something.” This week, Burrow is counting on his offensive line to be able to pass protect with just five guys from tackle to tackle against Auburn’s vaunted defensive front. Auburn senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown and senior defensive end Marlon Davidson have combined for 13½ tackles for loss, including 8½ sacks.

Burrow said LSU being able to pass protect with five guys (two tackles, two guards and a center) allows the Tigers to have five players running pass routes. “I’d advocated for having five guys out in the route all the time with five-man protections,” Burrow said. “It pulls one more linebacker out of the middle, opens those holes up a little more. It makes linebackers not green dog blitz when they see the back block and they’ll blitz after that. When we have the back out (running a pass route), they can’t do that. I have a lot of confidence in my film study that if they do blitz I’ll be able to pick it up with our five guys. “I have all the confidence in the world in those guys (LSU offensive line). They’ve been playing like one of the best units in the country the last couple of weeks. They’re just getting better every week.”