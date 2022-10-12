Former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase return to New Orleans to play in the Superdome for the first time since capturing the national championship title in January 2020.

The Cincinnati Bengals play the New Orleans Saints Sunday at noon on CBS.

"It's a place where a lot of good memories were made but this is a business trip. We're going in to win a game. I'm excited to go back. I'm excited to see all the fans that supported me but they're not going to be cheering for us this time," Burrow said at his Wednesday press conference.

In that 42-25 title win over No. 3 Clemson, Burrow led top-seeded LSU with five passing touchdowns, ran for another and finished off one of the most accomplished seasons in college football history, which also included a Heisman Trophy.

"It was a great night for our team and the guys who had been there. The best thing about winning a championship is the locker room after the game and all the work that was put in and you get to celebrate it together. That's the biggest thing."