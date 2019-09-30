Joe Burrow discovered something about himself during LSU’s open date weekend.

“I thought I would like watching the games on Saturday,” the Tigers’ starting quarterback said Monday during his Utah State game week media availability. “It’s a lot less fun than I thought it would be. I’d much rather be playing than sitting on the couch.”

Burrow will crank up the nation’s highest scoring offense Saturday at 11 a.m. in Tiger Stadium when 4-0 and No. 5 ranked LSU plays Utah State (3-1) which also sports a high-tempo, high-scoring spread passing attack.

The Tigers are averaging 57.8 points per game, driven by Burrow’s nation-leading 80.6 pass completion percentage and college football’s best red zone offense.

So far, LSU is 27-of-27 in red zone with 22 touchdowns and five field goals. Last year after four games, the Tigers were 16-for-16 in the red zone with nine TDs and seven field goals.

“We were good in the red zone last year, but in the bottom 10 percent of the country in scoring touchdowns, Burrow said. “We finished in the top 25 in the red zone because we had (placekicker) Cole Tracy who made every kick.

“I think we changed our mindset (this year) to `Let’s go get 7.’ Last year, we were a bit conservative because we knew we had Cole, we had three points as soon as we crossed the 30-yard line.