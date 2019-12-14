It took 60 years, but the Heisman Trophy is finally coming back to Baton Rouge.

Joe Burrow became the second LSU player to win the Heisman as he beat out Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Chase Young. Billy Cannon was the first Tiger to win the award in 1959.

As he has done all season, Burrow broke another record. With 841 first-place votes, he set Heisman Trophy records for receiving the highest percentage of first-place votes in history (90.7 percent).

