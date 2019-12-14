Joe Burrow wins Heisman: See how social media reacted
It took 60 years, but the Heisman Trophy is finally coming back to Baton Rouge.
Joe Burrow became the second LSU player to win the Heisman as he beat out Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Chase Young. Billy Cannon was the first Tiger to win the award in 1959.
As he has done all season, Burrow broke another record. With 841 first-place votes, he set Heisman Trophy records for receiving the highest percentage of first-place votes in history (90.7 percent).
See how social media reacted below:
Kids dreaming of playing football at the college level remember everyone has to start somewhere. On Dec 18, 2013, a young man with those same dreams sent me the following DM. Tonight, @Joe_Burrow10 won the @HeismanTrophy - Dream Big, Work Hard, Stay Humble pic.twitter.com/DQmu1mFDcZ— Dave Berk (@Dave_Berk) December 15, 2019
Congratulations, @Joe_Burrow10! Louisianans are known for never giving up in the face of adversity and your journey to LSU is proof that you share that resilient spirit with the people of our state. We’re all proud of you & we can’t wait to see what the future holds. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/xiqPZ7qqsp— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) December 15, 2019
The fact @Joe_Burrow10 thanks his OL to start his speech means he’s a dudes dude and gets everything about playing QB@Bengals enjoy— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 15, 2019
Welcome to the brotherhood @Joe_Burrow10!! You deserved that my dude 💪🏾💯— Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) December 15, 2019
Congratulations bro @Joe_Burrow10 🏁— Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 15, 2019
From one No. 9 to another:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 15, 2019
@DrewBrees congratulates @Joe_Burrow10 on winning the @HeismanTrophy!
#LouisianaLove ⚜️🐯 @LSUFootball pic.twitter.com/EBRAwfUmSX
Congratulations, @Joe_Burrow10 from @HeismanTrophy finalist @justnfields 👊#GoBucks #HeisMEN pic.twitter.com/gNDjnhJpST— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2019
Damn man I got emotional when @Joe_Burrow10 was talking about @Coach_EdOrgeron that’s why I believed he was the right one for @LSUfootball— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) December 15, 2019
So proud you bro well deserved @Joe_Burrow10 pic.twitter.com/IXXxxBelx4— I'm ReDeculus (@austindeculus76) December 15, 2019
Congrats @Joe_Burrow10.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 15, 2019
You’re a beautiful depiction of humility, hard work, and confidence.
You’re just getting started brother.
Let’s. Go.
After hearing many Heisman speeches in my time, as well as experiencing those moments in person, tonight’s speech by Joe Burrow was moving. He gave credit to everyone he could...by name!!! Even Ohio St. JB made @SEC better! I hope young players took notice!!!#ItJustMeansMore— Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) December 15, 2019
Never change @Joe_Burrow10 ❤️❤️Wouldn’t wanna go to war with anybody else. Congrats Joey B https://t.co/kCeFIBzXcu— Rashard Lawrence (@Rashard_99) December 15, 2019
The victory bell is being rang and lights are on in honor of Heisman winner Joe Burrow! #HeismanJoe #ProudCommunity https://t.co/RkDcS3Y5sJ— Athens Football (@bulldogbrohood) December 15, 2019
Joey B, can’t thank you enough for paving such a clear road of what it means to work hard and chase your dreams. Congrats my dude ❤️— Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) December 15, 2019