John Emery Jr. has suffered another torn ACL in practice on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, per Wilson Alexander.

Emery, who was recovering from a torn ACL which he suffered against Florida in 2023, made a speedy recovery in order to be ready for the 2024 season. He worked his butt off all spring and fall, and 10 months later he was a full go in the Tigers season opener against USC.

Emery was LSU's most efficient running back against USC, rushing for 61 yards on 10 carries and make something out of nothing on multiple plays. We were starting to see parts of the former top-100 player come out, but now he has suffered a massive setback.

With Emery out for the year, LSU now has three scholarship running backs who are available to play; Josh Williams, Kaleb Jackson and Caden Durham. Trey Holly is still on the roster, but his legal situation is still being worked out.

This is a huge blow for the Tigers. Their run game looked bad on Sunday, but Emery was the one who was able to give them some solid work once he entered in the third quarter. Now, they'll be without him for the remainder of the season.