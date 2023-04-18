In the meantime, Jancek has plenty of options in the return game throughout spring. We could potentially see all of these players get reps Saturday for LSU's spring game: receiver Greg Clayton, freshman receiver Kyle Parker, defensive back Sage Ryan and running back Noah Cain.

LSU made a splash in the offseason when it signed wide receiver Aaron Anderson out of the portal after one season at Alabama. Anderson, a New Orleans native, was once committed to LSU but picked the Crimson Tide after the departure of Ed Orgeron.

As talented as the Tiger roster is, there's still questions to be answered prior to the first game on Sept. 3 against Florida State at Camping World Stadium.

LSU exceeded many expectations in 2022 under Brian Kelly and ultimately finished on top of the SEC West with a record of 10-4 in Year 1. However, one of the blemishes that consistently showed up throughout the season was lousy play on special teams.

"We've got a variety of guys back there. We're catching a lot punts. We put some kickoff stuff in today. It's an ongoing evaluation. We feel good with the guys we have back there," Jancek said when meeting with the media Tuesday. "There's a number of guys getting the work and the amount of reps they need to get so we have a comfort level as punt returners and kick returners."

He said once Anderson is back and healthy, he will factor into the mix too.

More from Jancek on special teams...

Thoughts on how Ramos did last season at kicker? "I think the job he did last year was outstanding. He came in and did some big field goals. That field goal against Florida, that was a one possession game with almost two minutes left, and he stepped in and banged one home. I thought that was huge. He continued to gain confidence. That's the thing that I saw last year. He just kept getting more and more confident. The things he needs to continue to work on, just as any football player, is consistency. He's certainly a guy that's in the mix and we're going to be relying on him."

Would you say there's a kicker competition between Ramos and Nathan? "I'd say it's a pretty good competition. Every position is a competitive. That's what spring is for. It's for guys to get out there and compete on a day to day basis. No one has a so-called 'job' right now. We don't call it depth chart, we call it organizational chart. We're putting guys out there and seeing who competes. For kickers, putting them in different situations. Coach Kelly will put them on the spot every once in a while and have them kick a 50-yarder. Put them in a situation where you try to create anxiety and see how they respond."

In your opinion, what was the problems last season with special teams? "Playing with some guys who got injured. We were playing guys who didn't have a lot of experience and you drop a couple of kicks and stuff happens. It's not any one person's fault. I think it was a collective look at special teams as a whole. We're just working hard to continue to get better. We're not going to focus on the past, we're going to move forward in a positive manner and that's what we've done. That's been the message to our team."