Join Tiger Details Now and Receive 50% Off Your First Year, $50 in LSU Gear
Now is the time for LSU fans to gear up for the Tigers' SEC stretch against some of its biggest rivals.
Tiger Details is offering 50% off of your first year's subscription, with a $50 credit to the team store to load up on your favorite LSU gear, for a limited time only.
Click this link to take advantage of this magnificent offer while it last
PROMO CODE: BeatFlorida50
The promo code offer is valid only while supplies last, and will not extend beyond 10.14.19
Here are just some of the reasons to join Tiger Details, the hottest LSU site on the net:
--A great deal that gives you a $49.50 coupon for gear from the Fan Store and half off your first year's annual subscription. A $50 membership fee and $50 in gear. You can't beat it!
--Access to a vibrant community full of passionate Tigers fans charged up by everything LSU. Interact with Tiger Details staff members Jimmy Smith, Ron Higgins, Jerit Roser and Julie Boudwin.
--Insider information only available to our subscribers. Insight and insider information shared frequently on all things LSU and recruiting.
--Expert analysis and Insight in all sports unrivaled by our competitors. Two-time Hall of Fame inductee Ron Higgins, long-time scout and college football insider Jimmy Smith, award winning LSU beat writer Jerit Roser and Julie Boudwin, the industries best video producer are readily available and pumping out fantastic content.
--Get the most up to date information available as the Early Signing Period quickly approaches. Featured signing day stories on every LSU signee, coupled with all the latest details and developments leading up to it.
--Full access to all of the regional and national stories within the Rivals network, including regional analyst and LSU insider Sam Spiegelman
--Year round coverage of all things LSU, including football, recruiting, basketball, baseball and more from our expert staff. On-site coverage from all of the major LSU sporting events.
--Unrivaled prep and recruiting relationships, which results in the best information for our readers.
--Live interaction during LSU games with staff and members.
New Users click this link to take advantage of this special deal
Are you a returning user that is no longer active, but want to take advantage of this code? Don't fret, click the link below.
Important information below:
- The $49.50 coupon codes to RivalsFanShop.com will expire on 08/31/2020
- The promo code offer is valid only while supplies last, and will not extend beyond 10.14.19.
- The discounted price of $49.99 applies to the first year of your annual subscription only.
- Please provide a valid email address in your Rivals user profile. We will email you the coupon code.
- Successful processing of your $49.99 payment is required to get the coupon code. Any refund of the $49.99 subscription payment disqualifies enrollment into the promotion.
- Offer is for new annual subscriptions only
- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the RivalsFanShop.com coupon code
Offer Terms: This promo code offer is valid only while supplies last. A valid email address must be inputted into your profile. Successful processing of your $49.99 payment is required to get the RivalsFanStore.com coupon code. The promo code must be used to enroll in the offer. Offer is nontransferable and may not be combined with other offers and discounts, exchanged, substituted, or redeemed for cash. Offer codes are void if copied, transferred, sold, exchanged, expired and where prohibited. Rivals is not responsible for lost, stolen or corrupted codes or any unauthorized use of codes. The RivalsFanStore.com coupon code expires 8/31/20. Other terms and conditions apply. See the Rivals Fan Shop terms http://www.rivalsfanstore.com/pages/partners_terms_of_use. Please allow up to seven days for delivery of your RivalsFanShop.com coupon code. After the one-year subscription promotional period, your subscription will auto-renew at $99.95 per year until you cancel. Please read the terms of service.