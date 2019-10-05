Tiger Details is offering 50% off of your first year's subscription, with a $50 credit to the team store to load up on your favorite LSU gear, for a limited time only.

Now is the time for LSU fans to gear up for the Tigers' SEC stretch against some of its biggest rivals.

The promo code offer is valid only while supplies last, and will not extend beyond 10.14.19





Here are just some of the reasons to join Tiger Details, the hottest LSU site on the net:

--A great deal that gives you a $49.50 coupon for gear from the Fan Store and half off your first year's annual subscription. A $50 membership fee and $50 in gear. You can't beat it!



--Access to a vibrant community full of passionate Tigers fans charged up by everything LSU. Interact with Tiger Details staff members Jimmy Smith, Ron Higgins, Jerit Roser and Julie Boudwin.

--Insider information only available to our subscribers. Insight and insider information shared frequently on all things LSU and recruiting.

--Expert analysis and Insight in all sports unrivaled by our competitors. Two-time Hall of Fame inductee Ron Higgins, long-time scout and college football insider Jimmy Smith, award winning LSU beat writer Jerit Roser and Julie Boudwin, the industries best video producer are readily available and pumping out fantastic content.

--Get the most up to date information available as the Early Signing Period quickly approaches. Featured signing day stories on every LSU signee, coupled with all the latest details and developments leading up to it.

--Full access to all of the regional and national stories within the Rivals network, including regional analyst and LSU insider Sam Spiegelman

--Year round coverage of all things LSU, including football, recruiting, basketball, baseball and more from our expert staff. On-site coverage from all of the major LSU sporting events.

--Unrivaled prep and recruiting relationships, which results in the best information for our readers.



--Live interaction during LSU games with staff and members.

--Gear! The Rivals Fan Store is loaded with LSU gear

