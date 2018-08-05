Here is some of what the 6-foot-0, 193-pound standout — already among the team's leaders — had to say:

The junior wide receiver, a transfer from Texas Tech, provided his impressions on a slew of LSU's hottest offensive topics, including the quarterback competition, new-look offense under coordinator Steve Ensminger and the potential of the largely unproven wide receiver corps.

On Joe Burrow...

"First and foremost, he's a leader. He's always there early. When we would work out, he would be there 30 minutes early, getting some extra stretches in. And after, same thing, stretching and working on his footwork. He's a tremendous leader. Also, he's very vocal, which is something you need at the quarterback position because you've gotta talk a lot. He's very vocal. And one of the main things I saw from him was accuracy. He's very point-on where he wants the ball to be thrown.

On other quarterbacks stepping up...

"Oh, since the day (Burrow) came in, it's been about competition. And I've seen Myles (Brennan) and Lowell (Narcisse) and Justin (McMillan) all step up their game to a whole different level, which is fun to see because that's what you want in fall camp is competition. I feel like the things that they did in the spring or this offseason, you can just tell from how they were doing the 7-on-7's or one-on-ones throughout the offseason is a whole different level. It's a lot of intensity, so you can just tell how focused they are to their game."

On schematic changes under new O.C. Steve Ensminger...

"A lot (has changed). As far as the formations and different things, you won't see the jets.That's coach (Matt) Canada's thing. He loves jets. He did a good job with the jet motions and shifts. This year, it's gonna be a lot of spread four-receiver, five-receiver sets just to open the field up with our strength at the receiver position."

On adjustment to SEC...

"When I first came in, I didn't know how to use my hands as well, just because the Big XII is a lot of zone and smaller DBs where the SEC has a lot more physical DBs, so that's one thing that coach Mickey Joseph and coach (Jerry) Sullivan have done for me is just work on my technique to use my hands better while I'm running routes."

On passing game coordinator Jerry Sullivan...

"He's a technician. He preaches and teaches technique a thousand time. Even in the film room, we always talk about technique. You can make a one-handed catch and score a touchdown, but if the technique wasn't right, he isn't going to be happen. So that's a big emphasis this fall camp staying focused on the technique and footwork because your footwork will be what helps you create space.

"He wants you to be consistent in technique. Like, he wants you to take it from the individual drill to 7-on-7, then from 7-on-7 to team... He always says if you only can do it in individual, you can't be on the field. You've gotta take it team. So he's very big on being consistent in your footwork and technique."

On watching film from other teams with Sullivan...

"We watch a lot of his tape from the NFL with Jacksonville and San Francisco, just watching the guys he coached. And pretty much, we do the exact same thing he did in the NFL as far as drills and different routes."

On younger wide receivers...

"(Ja'Marr Chase) had a big day (Saturday). He made two or three touchdowns in 7-on-7 and team combined. He's a great guy. He loves to listen and learn. He loves to learn new things. He's always asking coach Sullivan different questions about techniques and routes. He's a learner, and he's a very smart kid. I'm proud of what he's been doing. I told him keep it up, because you've gotta be consistent in this league."

On summer work between QBs, WRs...

"I feel like it's very useful for us to work on our connection with the QBs (in the summer). As you can see, we have four great QBs competing right now. So when you have that offseason to work out with them, run extra routes, 7-on-7, it helps us get better timing and get a feel for them, and it also it gives them a better feel for us. So I think it worked out a lot and helped us a lot."

