Jordan Allen signs with LSU one week after receiving late offer
LSU landed its second uncommitted prospect of the Early Signing Period Wednesday in Lafayette Christian Academy defensive back Jordan Allen.
He announced and signed with the in-state Tigers Wednesday afternoon at his high school. Allen is the 11th recruit to sign with the Tigers on signing day.
Allen picked up his offer from Brian Kelly and the Tigers one week ago when the new LSU head coach visited LCA and its head coach Trev Faulk, a former LSU player. Allen is teammates with LSU signee Fitzgerald West Jr. LSU safety Sage Ryan, a former five-star, is also a product of LCA.
Allen is a former Penn State commitment who also had interest in Georgia, Ole Miss, Miami and Louisville.
The three-star product took an official to Baton Rouge over the weekend and loved it. Allen has known new LSU assistant defensive coach Kerry Cooks for a while now as Cooks recruited him when he was at Notre Dame.
Quency Wiggins was the first uncommitted recruit to declare and sign with LSU Wednesday morning.