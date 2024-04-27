Jordan Jefferson became the third former LSU defensive tackle to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 116th overall pick. He joins Brian Thomas Jr. and Maason Smith in the Sunshine state.

Jefferson's college career began way back in 2019 where he was a three-star recruit. The Florida native took his talents north to the University of West Virginia, where he'd play his first four seasons for the Mountaineers.

It took two seasons for Jefferson to get some serious playing time, but in 2021 and 2022, Jefferson totaled 30 pressures, 13 hurries and four sacks in 443 pass rush snaps. He was even better in the run game where he combined for 48 tackles and 27 stops.

After the 2022 season, Jefferson decided to take his game to the next level and transferred to LSU to play in the SEC.

Jefferson found himself in a rotation that included Mekhi Wingo, Maason Smith and Jacobian Guillory, but he still managed to carve out a pretty big role. He played over 400 snaps and finished the season with a career-high 36 tackles, three sacks, 15 stops and one forced fumble.

After five years are the college ranks, Jefferson now turns pro and will begin his NFL career with the Jag. He's the strongest DT in this draft and has the potential to be a very good run defender in the league.