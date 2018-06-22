The LSU football program continues it's torrid pace of adding 2019 commitments with the addition of tight end TK McClendon .

The junior college prospect from Copiah-Lincoln Community College impressed the LSU coaching staff which resulted in a scholarship offer and a quick commitment.

McClendon stands at 6-3, 240-pounds and is the Tigers 15th commitment for 2019 and currently the classes lone tight end.

He prepped at Treutlen High School in Soperton, Georgia.