JUCO tight end McClendon commits to LSU
The LSU football program continues it's torrid pace of adding 2019 commitments with the addition of tight end TK McClendon.
The junior college prospect from Copiah-Lincoln Community College impressed the LSU coaching staff which resulted in a scholarship offer and a quick commitment.
McClendon stands at 6-3, 240-pounds and is the Tigers 15th commitment for 2019 and currently the classes lone tight end.
He prepped at Treutlen High School in Soperton, Georgia.