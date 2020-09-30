JUCO transfer hopes to be in LSU rotation in 2022
While the 2021 LSU baseball season is approaching quickly, the coaching staff knows they face a stark reality. Jaden Hill, Landon Marceaux, A.J. Labas, Brandon Kaminer, Matthew Beck, Aaron George, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news