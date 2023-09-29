LSU's offense has been on an absolute tear through four games this season. The Tigers rank in the tops of the SEC in almost every offensive category. Jayden Daniels and company have quietly been putting together one of the best offensive seasons we've seen from an LSU team that didn't have Joe Burrow under center. Today, we're going to go stat-by-stat and see how LSU compares to other teams in the SEC and across the country.

Total Offense

Starting with total offense, LSU averages exactly 530 yards per game. They are currently No. 1 in the SEC and average 34 more yards than the reigning two time national champs, Georgia and are over 60 yards per game above everyone else.

SEC Total Yards Per Game Leaders Rank Team Total Yards 1 LSU 530.0 2 Georgia 496.5 3 Ole Miss 470.25 4 Tennessee 463.5 5 Texas A&M 450.75

Nationally, the Tigers also rank 7th in total offense behind offensive juggernauts such as Washington, USC and Oregon.

Passing Offense

When Jayden Daniels came to LSU last year, many saw him as a run first quarterback. In his first season, he did seem to run the ball a lot, totaling over 800-yards on the ground and less than 3,000 through the air. But this year, Daniels has taken great strides as a passer. Through four weeks of football, Daniels ranks third in the SEC in passing yards behind just Spencer Rattler and AJ Swann, who are both more traditional pocket passers than Daniels. Daniels would be second in the SEC behind only Rattler, but Swann has played an extra game because of their week zero matchup with Hawaii. In terms of yards per game, Daniels and the Tigers rank second in the SEC.

SEC Passing Yards Per Game Leaders Rank Team Passing YPG 1 South Carolina 340.0 2 LSU 338.25 3 Georgia 337.5 4 Ole Miss 323.5 5 Texas A&M 301.25

LSU ranks 10th in the nation with 338.25 passing yards per game.

Rushing Yards

Despite it seeming like LSU's run game is still finding its footing, the Tigers still rank third in the SEC in rush yards per game. Their 191.75 yards per game is just six shy of No. 2 Auburn and over 25 yards more than No. 4 Florida.

SEC Rush Yards Per Game Leaders Rank Team Rush YPG 1 Tennessee 229.5 2 Auburn 197.75 3 LSU 191.75 4 Florida 164.75 5 Alabama 161.5

The Tigers rank 37th nationally in rush yards per game, but I expect them to rise in the rankings as their run game continues to improve each week.

Points Per Game

The Tigers once again find themselves at the top of the SEC, but this time in points per game. Their 42.75 PPG beats out the likes of Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas A&M. The Tigers have also played two SEC games compared to one for most other schools on this list. For those who are curious, Alabama is 12th in the SEC averaging 30.25 PPG.

SEC PPG Leaders Rank Team PPG 1 LSU 42.75 2 Ole Miss 42.0 3 Georgia 41.5 4 Texas A&M 39.75 5 Kentucky 38.0

LSU also finds themselves back in the top ten in points per game, and is three PPG shy of being top five.

3rd down conversion percentage

Currently, LSU is also the number one offense in the SEC at converting third downs. Their staggering 58% conversion rate is miles above anyone else in the conference. Extending drives is one reason why this offense has been so good and was one of the reasons LSU was able to take down Arkansas last week.

SEC Leaders in 3rd Down Conversion Percentage Rank Team 3rd down conversion % 1 LSU 58% 2 Georgia 52.9% 3 Texas A&M 49% 4 Kentucky 48.7% 5 Alabama 47.3%

LSU's 58% conversion rate is good for fifth in the nation behind Kansas (60.5), Washington State (59.6), Air Force (58.8) and Oklahoma (58.5).

Passing TDs

Let's dive into some individual stats while we're at it. Jayden Daniels has thrown 12 passing touchdowns through four games, which tops AJ Swann's 11 for No. 1 in the SEC (remember, Swann has played five games). The next closest SEC QB who has only played in four games is Devin Leary and KJ Jefferson with 9 a piece. Daniels is on pace to throw for 36 touchdowns, which would be second in LSU history by eight touchdowns.

SEC Passing TD Leaders Rank QB Passing TDs 1 Jayden Daniels 12 2 AJ Swann 11 3 KJ Jefferson 9 4 Devin Leary 9 5 Joe Milton 8

Daniels also ranks 5th in the nation in passing touchdowns, trailing Michael Penix Jr. (16), Caleb Williams (15), Sam Hartman (14) and Cameron Ward (14).

Receiving Yards

The Tigers have two of the top four leaders in terms of receiving yards in the SEC. Malik Nabers was always going to be one of the SEC's best receivers, but Brian Thomas Jr. has slowly worked his way into the top-5 with his 133 yard game against Arkansas.

SEC Receiving Yards Leaders Rank WR Receiving yards 1 Xavier Lagette 556 2 Malik Nabers 523 3 Luther Burden III 504 4 Brian Thomas Jr. 413 5 Lideatrick Griffin 388