They don't call him Jets for nothing.

Justin Jefferson turned heads during the NFL Scouting Combine with an impressive unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.44.

NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah called it "the most important time" at the combine so far.

The former two-star recruit out of Destrehan will climb draft boards with that time. Teams already knew of his on-field production. Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019.