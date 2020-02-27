Justin Jefferson flashes his speed with impressive 40
They don't call him Jets for nothing.
Justin Jefferson turned heads during the NFL Scouting Combine with an impressive unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.44.
NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah called it "the most important time" at the combine so far.
The former two-star recruit out of Destrehan will climb draft boards with that time. Teams already knew of his on-field production. Jefferson caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019.
4.44u at 202 lbs ⏱@LSUFootball WR Justin Jefferson turned on the burners.— NFL (@NFL) February 27, 2020
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/GQ17uDvsVB
.@LSUFootball love 🤝 #NFLCombine@JJettas2 | @Joe_Burrow10 pic.twitter.com/W0fhdl9Mum— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
The gauntlet with @LSUFootball WR Justin Jefferson! @JJettas2— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
📺: #NFLCombine on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/TbWtJ0yWeU