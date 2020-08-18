TigerDetails - Justin Thomas departure headlines LSU depth chart's continued fluidity

For a second straight day to start fall camp, a veteran name has been removed from LSU's defensive depth chart.

Defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. announced Monday via Twitter his decision to forego his senior season and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

And just more than 24 hours later, coach Ed Orgeron shared that junior defensive end Justin Thomas had left the team.

"Justin Thomas will not be with us," Orgeron said. "He left the team, and we wish the best. It's unfortunate, but he will not be with us."

Thomas withdrew from the university in October shortly after drawing praise from the coach as "turning into one of our best defensive line pass rushers."

Orgeron said then that he hoped the athletic 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman from Daphne, Ala., would rejoin the team in the spring.

Thomas had indeed rejoined the roster — which still lists his name as of Tuesday afternoon — and figured to be as strong a candidate for a starting defensive end role as any in the wake of Rashard Lawrence's and Breiden Fehoko's graduations to the NFL.

Senior Glen Logan started 10 games each of the past two seasons as a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme under former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, who left to become the head coach at Baylor.

But the Destrehan product enters this season listed 30 pounds heavier at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds and penciled in as a likely starter on the interior of a predominantly 4-3 scheme under new coordinator Bo Pelini.

Senior defense lineman Neil Farrell Jr. announced Aug. 8 his plans to "opt out" of this fall amid continued concerns surrounding COVID-19 and its impacts.

Like Logan, the 6-foot-4, 319-pound Farrell worked as a defensive end in previous seasons, but would more likely fit into the transitioning scheme at tackle.

"I do believe in having a 4-3 defense, the way we're gonna attack," Orgeron started praising the scheme, before shifting into early personnel takeaways. "The guy that I'm really impressed with is (JUCO transfer) Ali Gaye. He's had a great summer. He had a great day yesterday. He's long. He's 6-6. He's got long arms. Obviously I've talked about (freshmen) B.J. Ojulari and Philip Webb that I think are two of the best young pass-rushers I've ever been around. I feel good about (senior) Andre Anthony. I feel good about the direction we're going in with the 4-3."

Former junior college tight end T.K. McLendon is another name to watch at the position, depending on the 6-foot-3, 269-pound athlete's performance during camp.

"T.K. McLendon is just getting back to the team," Orgeron said. "He took a little time off, so he's gonna have some work to do in conditioning. I think that eventually he can be a tremendous pass-rusher. But right now, he's just getting back into shape."

Orgeron also praised the defensive tackle group as he ran down the roster, with top billing seeming to go to returning star Tyler Shelvin and Jaquelin Roy, an athletic 6--foot-4, 302-pound incoming freshman.

"Up front, Tyler Shelvin is practicing very well," the coach said. "He's 370 right now, and he's still practicing very well. Glen Logan's practicing very well. And the guy I'm excited about — a couple guys — is Jaquelin Roy, from U-High, man, No. 99. He's showed out. He's aggressive. I think he's gonna be a great defensive lineman.

"(Sophomore Siaki) 'Apu' Ika is in good shape. He's 330. He's playing well. (Freshman Jacobian) Guillory is a young nose tackle that's gonna be outstanding. And then at the defensive end spot, we've got Andre Anthony, who's doing very well, and those young guys behind him."

Even in more typical circumstances, Orgeron has consistently referenced the Tigers' depth chart as being "etched in sand" and preached the importance of depth, competition and preparation.

His mindset in the particularly uncertain times at hand echoed many of the same sentiments and catch-phrases.

"We don't blink. Next man up," he said. "That's why we have depth. That's why we train all our guys. I tell our guys, 'We put 11 men on the field, and we fight like Tigers.' When you go in there, it's not, 'Well, he's second-team, he's third-team, he's fourth-team,' nah ah. We play, and we get guys ready.

"You know it's gonna happen. That's the lay of the land. There's gonna be guys that are opting out for medical reasons. I understand that. That's their choice. We're gonna support 'em. But we're not gonna blink. Next man up."

Sx-foot-6, 311-pound redshirt sophomore Cameron Wire, from East Ascension, is filling in at right tackle for returning senior starter Austin Deculus who is out right now.

And versatile sophomore defensive back Maurice Hampton Jr. is a key name to watch in the secondary following Vincent's exit and as junior safety Todd Harris Jr. continues to work his way back from a knee injury suffered early last season.

"At safety, we have (senior) JaCoby Stevens, Mo Hampton, Todd Harris and (freshman Jordan) Toles," Orgeron said. "Those guys are doing phenomenal, so I think that we're very strong."