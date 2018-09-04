BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s marquee pass-rusher is sidelined for the season.

K’Lavon Chaisson, the team’s starting B-linebacker, is out for the rest of the 2018 season with a torn ACL, coach Ed Orgeron announced on Tuesday. Chaisson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ upset over No. 8-ranked Miami at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night.

Andre Anthony, a redshirt sophomore who missed last season due to injury, replaced Chaisson in the final minutes of the game.

Chaisson notched the first sack of the season for LSU in the fourth quarter of the Miami game. He generated pressure consistently throughout the contest and was expected to contend for All-SEC honors in his sophomore season.

Expect a heavy dose of Anthony and former JUCO edge-rusher Travez Moore to help fill the role left by Chaisson. Ray Thornton, who battled with Michael Divinity for the starting F-linebacker position, could also get involved.