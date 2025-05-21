Kade Anderson named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

The LSU Tigers have one of the best pitchers in the country in Kade Anderson, who was just named a First-Team All-SEC selection earlier this week. With that honor came the news that Anderson was also named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the best player in college baseball.
Anderson is one of 25 players named to the semifinals list, joining eight other SEC players and 10 other pitchers. He's one of just four left handers to crack the list.
LSU's ace has enjoyed a terrific season thus far, posting a 7-1 record with a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings. He currently ranks second in the nation in strikeouts (133) while walking just 23 batters and holding his opponents to a .220 batting average.
The Tigers have produced two Golden Spikes Award winners in its history. The first was Ben McDonald in 1989 and the second was Dylan Crews just a couple years back in 2023.
Anderson becomes the program's 18th Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, which is the most any school has produced in the award's 47-year history.
The winner of the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 21st at 5:30 p.m. CT prior to the fist pitch of the College World Series.
Here's the full list of semifinalist:
Kade Anderson - LSU - SO - LHP - SEC
Wehiwa Aloy - Arkansas - JR - SS - SEC
Jamie Arnold - Florida State - JR - LHP - ACC
Aiva Arquette - Oregon State - JR - SS - Pac-12
Robbie Burnett - Georgia - SR - INF/OF - SEC
Drew Burress - Georgia Tech - SO - OF - ACC
Roch Cholowsky - UCLA - SO - SS - Big Ten
Kerrington Cross - Cincinnati - SR - 3B - Big 12
Daniel Cuvet - Miami - SO - 3B - ACC
Liam Doyle - Tennessee - JR - RHP - SEC
Joseph Dzierwa - Michigan State - JR - LHP - Big Ten
Ike Irish - Auburn - JR - OF/C - SEC
Jake Knapp - UNC - GR - RHP - ACC
Justin Lebron - Alabama - SO - SS - SEC
Kade Lewis - Wake Forest - SO - INF - ACC
Alex Lodise - Florida State - JR - INF - ACC
Kyle Lodise - Georgia Tech - JR - INF - ACC
JB Middleton - Southern Miss - JR - RHP – Sun Belt
Jacob Morrison - Coastal Carolina - R-SO - RHP - Sun Belt
Mason Neville - Oregon - JR - CF - Big Ten
Jack Ohman - Yale - FR - RHP - Ivy League
James Quinn-Irons - George Mason - JR - CF - A-10
Devin Taylor - Indiana - JR - OF - Big Ten
Dylan Volantis - Texas - FR - LHP - SEC
Kyson Witherspoon - Oklahoma - JR - RHP - SEC
