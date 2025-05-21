Kade Anderson named Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

The LSU Tigers have one of the best pitchers in the country in Kade Anderson, who was just named a First-Team All-SEC selection earlier this week. With that honor came the news that Anderson was also named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the best player in college baseball.

Anderson is one of 25 players named to the semifinals list, joining eight other SEC players and 10 other pitchers. He's one of just four left handers to crack the list.

LSU's ace has enjoyed a terrific season thus far, posting a 7-1 record with a 3.47 ERA in 83.0 innings. He currently ranks second in the nation in strikeouts (133) while walking just 23 batters and holding his opponents to a .220 batting average.

The Tigers have produced two Golden Spikes Award winners in its history. The first was Ben McDonald in 1989 and the second was Dylan Crews just a couple years back in 2023.

Anderson becomes the program's 18th Golden Spikes Award semifinalist, which is the most any school has produced in the award's 47-year history.

The winner of the Golden Spikes Award will be announced on June 21st at 5:30 p.m. CT prior to the fist pitch of the College World Series.

Here's the full list of semifinalist:

Kade Anderson - LSU - SO - LHP - SEC

Wehiwa Aloy - Arkansas - JR - SS - SEC

Jamie Arnold - Florida State - JR - LHP - ACC

Aiva Arquette - Oregon State - JR - SS - Pac-12

Robbie Burnett - Georgia - SR - INF/OF - SEC

Drew Burress - Georgia Tech - SO - OF - ACC

Roch Cholowsky - UCLA - SO - SS - Big Ten

Kerrington Cross - Cincinnati - SR - 3B - Big 12

Daniel Cuvet - Miami - SO - 3B - ACC

Liam Doyle - Tennessee - JR - RHP - SEC

Joseph Dzierwa - Michigan State - JR - LHP - Big Ten

Ike Irish - Auburn - JR - OF/C - SEC

Jake Knapp - UNC - GR - RHP - ACC

Justin Lebron - Alabama - SO - SS - SEC

Kade Lewis - Wake Forest - SO - INF - ACC

Alex Lodise - Florida State - JR - INF - ACC

Kyle Lodise - Georgia Tech - JR - INF - ACC

JB Middleton - Southern Miss - JR - RHP – Sun Belt

Jacob Morrison - Coastal Carolina - R-SO - RHP - Sun Belt

Mason Neville - Oregon - JR - CF - Big Ten

Jack Ohman - Yale - FR - RHP - Ivy League

James Quinn-Irons - George Mason - JR - CF - A-10

Devin Taylor - Indiana - JR - OF - Big Ten

Dylan Volantis - Texas - FR - LHP - SEC

Kyson Witherspoon - Oklahoma - JR - RHP - SEC