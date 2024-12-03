Kade Phillips flips from LSU to Texas

Brian Kelly and LSU's 2025 class has been raided by other programs in recent weeks. After recently losing out on Bryce Underwood and Devin Harper , the Tigers now lose out on four-star CB, Kade Phillips , to Texas.

The four-star CB ranks as the 148th overall player and the 16th best cornerback in the 2025 class. Corey Raymond loses a massive piece as he tries to rebuild this secondary.

Phillips originally committed to Texas back in July of this year, but after a strong push from Corey Raymond and Co., he flipped his commitment to LSU in August. Since then, he seemed locked in with his recruitment, even going as far as to say his recruitment was shutdown, but now he has once again flipped.

With Phillips gone, LSU currently holds commitments from four defensive backs in the 2025 class. Five-star ATH DJ Pickett leads the way with a pair of four-stars in Jacob Bradford and Aidan Anding and three-star Jhase Thomas rounding out the DB room.

LSU still has a lot of talent at DB coming in, but Phillips looks like he's going to be a star, so this loss definitely stings, especially because it came one day before early national signing day.