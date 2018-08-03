Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis reiterated the strength of their commitments to hometown LSU this week as they broke down the nature of the recruiting process in a two-part series with TigerDetails.com.

The Southern Lab teammates shrugged off recent concerns they might head elsewhere for college — particularly after an enjoyable Florida State visit for Thomas.

"I know where I'm going," the five-star offensive guard said. "And it's a couple (other) schools I like and I would go to, too. I don't wanna say the names, but it's probably two other schools. But if I don't go to LSU, I just want the fans to know: It's not me."

Added Davis: "I know where I'm going, man. That's just where I fit. That's my hometown. I wanna put on for my hometown, and I know he does too."

But the friends continue to look forward to visiting other top programs such as Oklahoma, Penn State and USC with their families for multiple insightful reasons that extend far before and after high school.

This video is the as of a two-part series with Thomas and Davis, as they break down the nature of the recruiting process, their friendship and their plans for the coming months and for college.

