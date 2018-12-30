Kary Vincent: LSU secondary will 'show everybody this is why we are DBU'
PHOENIX — The absence of three top LSU cornerbacks has been among the most heavily discussed storylines of Fiesta Bowl week.But, from sophomore Kary Vincent Jr.'s perspective, the Tigers' secondary...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news