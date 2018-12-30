Ticker
Kary Vincent: LSU secondary will 'show everybody this is why we are DBU'

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails.com
@JeritRoser
Staff

PHOENIX — The absence of three top LSU cornerbacks has been among the most heavily discussed storylines of Fiesta Bowl week.But, from sophomore Kary Vincent Jr.'s perspective, the Tigers' secondary...

