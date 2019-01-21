SEC Player of the Week Kavell Bigby-Williams looming large for surging LSU
Coach Will Wade has said on multiple occasions that Kavell Bigby-Williams would've helped LSU win four or five more games last season.And junior guard Skylar Mays points to two SEC victories alread...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news