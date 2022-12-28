Just over three weeks ago, Kayshon Boutte shocked many when he announced his decision to return to LSU for his senior season.

But the star wide out has seemingly had a change of heart.

Boutte did not travel with the Tigers Tuesday to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl which prompted LSU putting out a statement Wednesday from head coach Brian Kelly.

"Boutte is unavailable for the bowl game and will not play when the Tigers face Purdue on Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl," the statement read. Kelly also included in the statement that Boutte is enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.

However, just hours later, Boutte announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.