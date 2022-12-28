Kayshon Boutte declares for NFL Draft
Just over three weeks ago, Kayshon Boutte shocked many when he announced his decision to return to LSU for his senior season.
But the star wide out has seemingly had a change of heart.
Boutte did not travel with the Tigers Tuesday to Orlando for the Citrus Bowl which prompted LSU putting out a statement Wednesday from head coach Brian Kelly.
"Boutte is unavailable for the bowl game and will not play when the Tigers face Purdue on Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl," the statement read. Kelly also included in the statement that Boutte is enrolled at LSU for the spring semester.
However, just hours later, Boutte announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
In his three seasons in Baton Rouge, the former five-star caught 131 passes for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns in 27 games.
The LSU wide receiver room still returns a talented group led by Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas and Kyren Lacy -- all caught more than 20 receptions in 2022, plus LSU signed Alabama transfer receiver Aaron Anderson, along with high school prospects, Shelton Sampson, Jalen Brown, Khai Prean and Kyle Parker.
The Tigers also added three high school tight ends in Ka'Morreun Pimpton, Mac Markway and Jackson McGohan.