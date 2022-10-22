What Kayshon Boutte wasn't doing was a major storyline, from the outside, early this season as the LSU passing offense struggled to find its rhythm.

Enough so that coach Brian Kelly commented on the dynamic this week.

"“Earlier this year, there was this national narrative that there was some discontent in the locker room," Kelly told reporters after practice. "That was a bunch of BS.”

But the junior wide receiver appears to be gradually finding and embracing his role within the new coaching staff's system on and off the field in recent weeks.

Boutte hauled in six catches last week for 115 yards in the Tigers' 45-35 victory at Florida and followed with a team-high four catches for 43 yards Saturday in a 45-20 rout of No. 7 Ole Miss.

The back-to-back contests marked his two highest receiving totals this season — both against notable competition — after having his sophomore campaign derailed in early October by an ankle injury.

But, beyond that, Kelly was quick following the latest victory to praise the Westgate product's increased engagement and leadership behind the scenes.

"“I think his targets are up," the coach said. "I think it’s just he’s feeling comfortable with his role and his leadership role. We’ve elevated his leadership role, and he’s been outstanding. He grabbed me on the sideline saying, ‘Coach, don’t forget the first things you have to say in the locker room.’ He’s even scripting my stuff now. And I was like, ‘Thanks, Kayshon. I appreciate it. I couldn’t find you the first week, now you’re running the show.’

"But that’s what I love about him. He’s been so engaged, so part of what we’re doing, and we’re better because of it. And you can see when he touches the football, he’s electric. And we’re here because our best players are playing their best football.”