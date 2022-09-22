LSU football coach Brian Kelly said wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has an excused absence from Saturday’s game vs. New Mexico because his first child is being born.

“They have a baby boy on the way, maybe we expect some great news here in the next few hours,” Kelly said at his weekly in-season Thursday night press conference. "So, I’ve excused him from playing this weekend and we wish him and his new mom all the best.

“I just wanted to make sure (to announce Boutte’s absence) so we didn’t get a whirlwind of rumors and innuendos flashing as to what was going on when you didn’t see him on the sideline.”

Boutte's child apparently was born about 8 p.m. Thursday. He tweeted "Unbelievable feeling."

Also, Kelly said since was not LSU’s coach when the Tigers’ football program committed infractions, he’ll stand by the statement released by LSU following the NCAA’s Thursday announcement of sanctions.

Here’s Kelly on other subjects:

On the play of LSU’s offensive line allowing the Tigers to primarily use 11 personnel (one running back, one tight and three wide receivers)

“We've been primarily an 11 Team, 10 has been in two-minute (offense) and situational third and long. But our standard formation has been 11 and will continue to be so. I think I've made this pretty clear. You've got to run the ball effectively. And I believe the best way to do it is with a tight end on the field.”

On facing a New Mexico defense that forced seven turnovers in last Saturday’s win over Texas-El Paso

“Just their defensive structure is hard. (New Mexico defensive coordinator) Rocky Long is one of the best, if not as good as any, that I've seen in the business over the years putting together great defenses year in and year out. If you look at their scores over the last couple of years, no one's scored over 35 points. Maybe somebody scored 37 or 38, but nobody's in the 40. Even when they've gone up against teams that have better talent, they're difficult to move because their structure is sound. It's fundamental. They're aggressive when they need to be. It's just a really good scheme and it's well orchestrated.”



